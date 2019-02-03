Fog lingers; wintry mix to snow Sunday evening into Monday

Many Minnesota and western Wisconsin residents are waking up to dense fog this Sunday.

The fog will linger much of the day in southern Minnesota, but it’s expected to diminish a bit elsewhere.

A dense fog advisory covers much of Minnesota and Wisconsin:

The Twin Cities metro area remains in a dense fog advisory until noon today, and is also in a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. today through noon Monday for a wintry mix changing to snow. The dense fog advisory continues through midnight Sunday night in Scott and Dakota counties and much of southern Minnesota.

Here are dense fog advisory details for central and north portions of the metro area into central Minnesota

Wintry mix to snow Sunday evening into Monday

Snow is expected to spread into parts of northwestern Minnesota on Sunday. The snow area expands across most of northern Minnesota Sunday evening, with the snow continuing Sunday night into Monday.

Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area could see a wintry mix of rain, light freezing rain, sleet and snow Sunday night, changing over to all snow at some point on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow or rain.

The heaviest snow Sunday afternoon into Monday will be in northern Minnesota:

Here are the warning and advisories for the northwest, which begin at 6 p.m. this Sunday:

And the northeast:

The winter weather advisory in northeastern Minnesota begins at 10 p.m. this Sunday evening.

The Twin Cities metro could see occasional drizzle today then a wintry mix of light rain and light freezing rain and sleet this evening and tonight, changing to light snow late tonight or early Monday:

The winter weather advisory runs from 9 p.m. this Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday in the Twin Cities:

Here’s a summary:

