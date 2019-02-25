February Siege: Bitter cold and record snowfall

It’s a good thing February is only 28 days.

Snowfall records continue to tumble. Hundreds of motorists are still searching for an opportunity to escape drifted roads across Minnesota. And bitter cold is here again.

Let’s start with the snowfall records.

The snowiest February on record is now the sixth snowiest month ever recorded in the Twin Cities.

Feb 2019 is now the 6th snowiest month of any month on record for the Twin Cities, and has shattered the February record by 9.2". We're just sitting at 28.0" above normal for snowfall this month, no big deal. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/uC2rCdEed9 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 24, 2019

In Eau Claire, Wis., it is now the snowiest month ever recorded.

February 2019 is now the snowiest month on record for any month in Eau Claire, WI. The previous record had stood since January of 1929. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/7pqQt8mQ8X — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 24, 2019

The weekend storm dumped a foot of snow on southeastern Minnesota.

Intense blizzard

I can’t recall ever seeing such a wide footprint on the blizzard warnings we saw Sunday.

Conditions within the immediate metro are in decent shape so we've gone ahead and dropped the Winter Storm Warning a few hours early. Rural areas outside the metro are still in rough shape as blowing and drifting snow continues. pic.twitter.com/vZIUPE5bh2 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 24, 2019

And this road closure map looks like a sick joke. It’s all too real for those stuck in places like the National Guard armory in Owatonna, Minn.

Good news! The Blizzard Warnings have expired. However, many roads are still closed and impassible due to severe drifting. If you travel and get stuck tonight, your LIFE IS AT RISK with temperatures falling below zero. pic.twitter.com/7glV91CArn — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) February 25, 2019

Bitterly cold

The cold is biting early this week. Temperatures moderate gradually, but winter is in the air through the first week of March.

More snow chances

Right now, I don’t see anything approaching the severity of the past few storms, but snow will test us again this week. Southwest Minnesota picks up an inch or two Monday. The rest of us do the same on Tuesday. Light snow moves into the Twin Cities Tuesday by mid-morning and continues most of the day.

Here’s the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model Tuesday.

Another inch or two is likely by late Tuesday night.

Thursday may bring another snowy dusting. Friday could bring another couple inches at this point.

Hints of milder air?

If there’s any sign of milder air it may come in the March 8-13 time frame. The upper winds suggest a milder Pacific flow may blow in then.

Remember though, it still snows in March even as temperatures near the thawing point.

Hang in there.