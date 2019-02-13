Coming up for air: No big snow in the next week

We’re winning the February mega-flakes lottery in the Upper Midwest this year. It’s already the snowiest February on record in Eau Claire, Wis. The Twin Cities now holds the fourth snowiest sport on record.

Snowfall Jackpot: We're winning the Mega-Flakes Lottery this February. This is now the 4th snowiest February on record in the Twin Cities. It's the snowiest February on record in Eau Claire! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/OoxpJZfTh9 — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) February 13, 2019

Break in the action

We come up for air the next week with a break in the snow parade. I can imagine plow drivers will need to catch up on sleep.

Right now the forecast models don’t spin any significant snow system into the Upper Midwest in the next week, maybe two weeks. Some light snow may sweep in Thursday and again Sunday.

Temperatures look seasonably chilly for the next one to two weeks. It is still February after all.

Deep snow cover

There’s plenty of fresh snow to get out and play in. Here’s the latest map.

With over 2 feet of snow in some parts of Minnesota, the next two weeks may be the best for outdoor recreation this winter.