Cold front Thursday; hints of a thaw late next week?

Meteorologists call it warm advection. Milder air blows in horizontally from Iowa overnight. Temperatures will actually rise into the 20s overnight instead of falling off as usual.

The milder air rides in ahead of an Arctic front sailing south across Minnesota Thursday. The front hits the Twin Cities around midday. Gusty northwest winds and colder temperatures follow. A light snowy dusting accompanies the frontal passage.

Temperatures run cooler than average into the weekend. But there are signs of moderation late next week.

Catching up on snowfall

We got a late start this season on snowfall. Here’s a look at snowfall across the nation since September 30.