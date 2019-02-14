Arctic breeze now, light snow Sunday; milder in a week?

The arctic front sailed through Minnesota Thursday right on schedule. The quick snow burst was just enough to grease up roads once again.

Now, chilly northwest winds pump frigid air south once again. Wind chill advisories are flying once again as chills drop into the minus 20s and minus 30s by early Friday.

Including the cities of Morris, Madison, Benson, Montevideo,

Granite Falls, Olivia, Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St Peter,

St James, Mankato, Fairmont, and Blue Earth

243 PM CST Thu Feb 14 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING… …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Blowing snow. Very cold wind chills expected. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero

expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Minnesota. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this

evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 11 PM this evening

to 9 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Light snow Sunday?

Friday and Saturday look mainly sunny and dry.

Light snow favors southern Minnesota Sunday. The early read looks like 1 to 3 inches for many areas. Let’s see if this system overperforms like last Sunday’s prolific snowmaker.

Milder late next week

I continue to see signs that milder Pacific air will blow in late next week and into the following week. Thirty degrees above zero will feel remarkably mild after the past few weeks.

El Niño is here

Happy Valentine's Day everybody. A warm-hearted tropical Pacific Ocean means El Niño is officially here! https://t.co/kCMwTdnD9r pic.twitter.com/oAdB64UFEg — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) February 14, 2019

Major climate change opinion shift

I created MPR’s Climate Cast six years ago. I am amazed at how much climate change opinion has shifted in those six years.

This latest Yale survey shows a dramatic increase in those who are either “concerned” or “alarmed” about climate change. About six in 10 Americans are now alarmed or concerned about climate change impacts.