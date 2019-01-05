Wintry mix for metro Sunday evening into Monday; heaviest snow targets northeastern Minn.

We’re very consistent with our high temps at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Our Saturday high temp was 47 degrees, matching Friday’s high temp at MSP airport.

Friday’s high was a new Twin Cities record high for Jan. 4, while the Saturday reading tied our metro area record high for Jan. 5.

We’re not expecting 40s on Sunday.

Temperature trends

Highs in the 20s are on tap for the northern half of Minnesota on Sunday, with 30s in the south:

A few lower 40s return to the south on Monday:

Twin Cities metro highs could hit 30 early Tuesday, with temps falling through the 20s during the day. Wednesday’s high is expected to be around 20, followed by 30 on Thursday and lower 30s on Friday.

Our average Twin Cities metro area high temp is 23 degrees this time of year.

Heavy snow for the north Sunday night into Monday

A mix of rain and snow is expected to spread across southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area Sunday evening, while snow spreads across most of central and northern Minnesota. Snow continues to the north overnight Sunday night and into Monday. The metro area and most of southern Minnesota will probably see a mix of rain/snow Sunday night and early Monday, but southeastern Minnesota could have mostly rain. Pockets of light freezing rain are also possible in the metro area and southern Minnesota Sunday evening and Sunday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon:

The heaviest snow amounts Sunday night into Monday morning are expected to be over northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:

The northern part of the Twin Cities metro area could see 1-3 inches of snow Sunday night into early Monday, with less than one inch of snow in the south metro.

Here are details of the winter storm warning that begins at 10 p.m. Sunday in Cook and Lake counties of northeastern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

253 PM CST Sat Jan 5 2019 …HEAVY SNOW LIKELY FOR PARTS OF THE NORTHLAND SUNDAY NIGHT AND

MONDAY… .A winter storm system is headed for the Northland late this

weekend. Snow will spread through the region Sunday evening

through early Monday afternoon from west to east. The greatest

snowfall amounts are expected along the North Shore of Lake

Superior. MNZ012-020-021-061200-

/O.UPG.KDLH.WS.A.0001.190107T0400Z-190107T2000Z/

/O.NEW.KDLH.WS.W.0001.190107T0400Z-190107T2000Z/

Northern Cook and Lake-Southern Lake-Southern Cook-

Including the cities of Isabella, Two Harbors, Silver Bay,

and Grand Marais

253 PM CST Sat Jan 5 2019 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 2 PM CST

MONDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13

inches expected. * WHERE…Northern Cook and Lake, Southern Lake and Southern

Cook Counties. * WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 2 PM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

And details of the winter storm watch that begins at 8 p.m. Sunday from north-central Minnesota through Duluth and parts of northwestern Wisconsin:

MNZ010-011-019-037-WIZ001-002-061200-

/O.CON.KDLH.WS.A.0001.190107T0200Z-190107T1600Z/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-Central St. Louis-

Carlton and South St. Louis-Douglas-Bayfield-

Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Hibbing,

Duluth, Superior, Washburn, and Bayfield

253 PM CST Sat Jan 5 2019 …WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING

THROUGH MONDAY MORNING… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7

inches possible. * WHERE…In Wisconsin, Douglas and Bayfield Counties. In

Minnesota, Central St. Louis, Koochiching, North St. Louis and

Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. * WHEN…From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

