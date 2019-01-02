Super-sized January Thaw ahead; 40s this weekend

A south wind blows across Minnesota today.

It’s the first sign of milder air riding in on another El Niño-driven warm front. Our inbound January Thaw comes early this year. And this one looks to like a major thaw event. Temperatures will run as much as 20-degrees warmer than average by this weekend. The first of two mild pulses arrives Thursday. The second late next week means an extended mild spell as we head into mid-January.

The upper air forecast maps over the next two weeks look more March than January.

40s ahead

Highs reach the 30s as soon as Thursday across most of Minnesota. Highs in the 40s look likely across much of southern and western Minnesota Friday through Sunday. A weak cool front arrives early next week. But the next pulse of Pacific air rides in late next week with more unseasonably mild temperatures later next week.

The forecast numbers this weekend could be conservative. Highs in the mid-40s may pop up across the less snowy parts of Minnesota. I won’t be shocked to see a 50-degree temperature somewhere in Minnesota this weekend.

Losing snow cover

Snow is scant in southern Minnesota. There’s still plenty of snow to play in west and north of MSP for now.

Gaining daylight

We’re gaining about a minute of daylight per day this week in Minnesota. By January 19th it’s 2-minutes per day. Combine the growing daylight with a sunnier January climate and the days are now noticeably brighter. Another milestone, sunset time hits 5 pm on January 17.

Enjoy the milder and brighter days ahead.