Sun returns; still no sub-zero temps in Twin Cities yet

There’s a strange, bright object in the sky today. It’s called the sun. One benefit of Arctic air in winter? It’s parched. Our Arctic sunshine dividend pays off today.

It’s the little things.

Respectably cold, for now

Wind chills dipped below zero this morning across Minnesota. But we’re still searching for our first sub-zero air temperature reading of the season in the Twin Cities. We won’t get there this week. Or next. Temperatures moderate again by the weekend into early next week.

Cold shot in late January?

The temperature hit -45F again this morning in the Yukon Territory. The numbers for Dawson deep in the Yukon Territory are bitter this week.

That pool of bitterly cold air is there for the taking if the jet stream buckles and drives it toward Minnesota. The longer range upper air maps continue to suggest that may happen in late January.

The 16-day GFS output continues to suggest a shot at sub-zero air for the Twin Cities in about two weeks. We’ll see. Sub-zero air has been tough to come by this winter.

On average the Twin Cities records temperature at or below zero 23 days a year. We hit zero on New Year’s Day, so the official count is just 1 this winter.

Stay tuned.