St. Louis battles heavy snow; relatively quiet weekend in Minnesota

A winter storm that began on Friday has dumped 9.8 inches of snow on St. Louis, Missouri as of 6 a.m. Saturday:

Here is a quick look at snow and sleet accumulation for this winter storm through 6 AM. The map is an estimate based on reports that we have received #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/Sm8hylYcGA — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 12, 2019

They could see another 4 to 6 inches of snow:

Here a look at how much more snow we'll see out of this storm #mowx #ilwx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/dHrXYjvnno — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 12, 2019

This message was posted Saturday morning by Missouri’s governor:

Just received an update this morning from @MoPublicSafety about condition across the state – very concerned about situations in STL on I-44, please stay off the roads until conditions improve. Our @MoDOT, @MSHPTrooperGHQ & emergency crews need time to fight this storm. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 12, 2019

The season snowfall total in St. Louis had reached 14.9 inches as of this Saturday morning, putting them ahead of our season snowfall total of 11 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport!

Storm continues

Snow continues this Saturday and Saturday evening in much of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois, then shifts a bit to the east and southeast later Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Saturday morning through Sunday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

Here are the winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that were in effect as of Saturday morning:

You can go to weather.gov and click on any location for forecasts and warning/advisory details.

For the latest snow totals posted by the National Weather Service, you can check this map. Once there, you can hover over any location on the map to see the exact location and time of the snow report.

Much quieter in Minnesota

Occasional light snow showers are possible in northern Minnesota this Saturday, and there could also be some patchy freezing drizzle and mist at times. You can check for road condition updates from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Saturday afternoon highs could reach the lower 30s from the Twin Cities metro area into south-central and southeastern Minnesota, with mostly 20s elsewhere.

On Sunday, the south will probably top out in the lower 30s, with 20 north:

Highs will be a few degrees warmer in some areas on Monday:

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few upper 30s in parts of the Twin Cities metro area Monday afternoon.

Metro area highs are expected to be in the lower 30s Tuesday, followed by mid 20s on Wednesday and upper 20s on Thursday. We might only reach around 20 on Friday.

Our average high this time of year is 23 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Where’s our snow?

There’s little or no snow on the ground right now across most of the Twin Cities metro area, but there’s plenty of snow cover in central and northern Minnesota, as depicted on the latest Minnesota snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office:

Much of northeastern Minnesota has over 18 inches of snow cover, Duluth reports a 12 inch snow depth.

Programming note

