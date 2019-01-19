Snowstorm totals; the cold facts about this weekend

Friday’s snowstorm was memorable in much of southern Minnesota.

Latest snowfall totals: 11" of snow was reported 5 miles west of Clarks Grove (north of Albert Lea). Photo attached. In addition, 10" of snow was reported in Sherburn (west of Fairmont). #mnwx pic.twitter.com/u95T6aY68n — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 19, 2019

Here are a few snow totals received by Friday evening, and higher totals are possible when the final tally arrives:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

900 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019 …SNOWFALL REPORTS… Location Amount Time/Date Provider

5W Clarks Grove 11.0 in 0730 PM 01/18 Public

Sherburn 10.0 in 0720 PM 01/18 Public

Granada 9.0 in 0730 PM 01/18 Public

Albert Lea 8.5 in 0700 PM 01/18 Public

New Richland 8.5 in 0600 PM 01/18 Public

Glenville 8.0 in 0550 PM 01/18 Public

Ellendale 8.0 in 0730 PM 01/18 Public

Amboy 8.0 in 0530 PM 01/18 Coop Observer

St. James 6.0 in 0430 PM 01/18 Public

Fairmont 6.0 in 0430 PM 01/18 Public

Mankato 5.0 in 0845 PM 01/18 Broadcast Media

Waseca 4.0 in 0500 PM 01/18 Public

St. Peter 3.7 in 0620 PM 01/18 Public

Appleton 2.6 in 0215 PM 01/18 Trained Spotter

Northfield 2.5 in 0840 PM 01/18 Public

Olivia 2.0 in 0245 PM 01/18 Public

Lakeville 1.6 in 0825 PM 01/18 Public

Prior Lake 1.5 in 0545 PM 01/18 Trained Spotter

Lonsdale 1.5 in 0400 PM 01/18 Public

Shakopee 1.3 in 0705 PM 01/18 Trained Spotter

Burnsville 1.1 in 0845 PM 01/18 Broadcast Media

Chanhassen NWS 0.5 in 0600 PM 01/18 Official NWS Obs Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying

equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers

for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

You can check snow accumulations for Minnesota and western Wisconsin as they are posted by the NWS. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.

Cold temps and wind chills

A wind chill advisory continues through this Saturday morning over northern Minnesota and much of western and central Minnesota:

Details of the portion of that advisory that includes St. Cloud:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

205 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019 …DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH 11 AM… .A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect through 11 AM for

locations along and west of a Granite Falls, to St. Cloud, and

Mora line where wind chill values of 25 below zero are expected. MNZ041>045-047>050-054>056-064-191700-

/O.CON.KMPX.WC.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-190119T1700Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-

Benton-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Yellow Medicine-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Madison,

Benson, Montevideo, and Granite Falls

205 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019 …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS

MORNING… * WHAT…Wind chills as low as 25 below zero expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…Through 11 AM CST. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Highs today will range from the single digits below zero in the north to teens in far southeastern Minnesota:

We could top out at about 10 degrees in the Twin Cities this afternoon.

Lows late Saturday night and early Sunday will be well below zero in the north:

Sunday highs remain very cold:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to reach about 20 on Monday, followed by lower 20s Tuesday.

Snow chances

Western Minnesota will have the best chance of light snow on Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern as we go from Saturday night though Sunday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

