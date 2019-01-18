Snowstorm continues Friday evening in southern Minn.; cold through the weekend

As expected, the heaviest snow Friday afternoon has been in southern Minnesota, missing the Twin Cities metro area.

As of mid afternoon on Friday, 8 inches of snow were tallied in Pipestone and Fulda in southwestern Minnesota, Albert Lea of south-central Minnesota reported 4 inches of new snow, but 7 inches of snow fell a few miles west of Austin.

You can check snow accumulations for Minnesota and western Wisconsin as they are posted by the NWS. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.

Friday evening and overnight

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern as we go through Friday evening and overnight Friday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

The National Weather Service continues winter storm warnings for much of southern Minnesota Friday evening, with winter weather advisories from Wilmar through the southern edge of the metro area and over to Red Wing and Winona:

The big picture, plus details of the winter weather advisory Friday evening from Willmar through the south metro to Red Wing:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

311 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019 …SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW WILL IMPACT TRAVEL TODAY ACROSS

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA…

…DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS TONIGHT ACROSS WESTERN AND CENTRAL

MINNESOTA… .A Winter Storm Warning continues for areas along and south of a

Madison, to St. Peter, to Owatonna line and is now in effect until

1 am tonight. A Weather Advisory continues to the north of the

warning from Swift county in western Minnesota to Goodhue county

in eastern Minnesota that has been extended to 9 pm in western MN

and 1 AM across the rest of the advisory. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 9 inches are likely in the warning

area, with amounts near near 12 inches possible from St. James

over to between Owatonna and Albert Lea. 2 or 5 inches of snow is

expected in the advisory area. Tonight, a wind chill advisory as been issued for locations along

and west of a Redwood Falls, to St. Cloud, to Mora line, where

wind chill values of 25 to 35 below zero are expected. MNZ066>070-076>078-190515-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-190119T0700Z/

McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-

Including the cities of Hutchinson, Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee,

Hastings, Le Sueur, Faribault, and Red Wing

311 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST

SATURDAY… * WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and

southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 1 AM CST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Here are details of the winter storm warning in southern Minnesota:

MNZ074-075-082>085-091>093-190515-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WS.W.0001.000000T0000Z-190119T0700Z/

Brown-Nicollet-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-

Freeborn-

Including the cities of New Ulm, St Peter, St James, Mankato,

Waseca, Owatonna, Fairmont, Blue Earth, and Albert Lea

311 PM CST Fri Jan 18 2019 …WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CST SATURDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches

with localized amounts near 12 inches possible from St. James to

between Owatonna and Albert Lea. * WHERE…Portions of south central Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 1 AM CST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

You can check the latest forecasts, warnings and advisories from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Sioux Falls, S.D., and La Crosse, WI .

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Cold weekend

Very cold temps and wind chills are on tap for northern and central Minnesota overnight Friday night and Saturday morning:

Lows late Friday night into early Saturday will be well below zero to the north and west:

Saturday highs will range from the single digits below zero in far northern Minnesota to the teens in the southeast:

Some spots in the metro area will top out in the low teens Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will also be very cold:

Our average Twin Cities high temp is 24 degrees this time of year. Metro area high temps rebound to the lower 20s next Monday and Tuesday.so far

Latest dip below zero?

The temperature at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit zero degrees early on New Year’s Day. The MSP airport temp hasn’t dropped below zero this winter.

According to the Minnesota State Climatology Office, January 18 is the date of our latest first sub-zero reading in the Twin Cities:

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.