Snow moves into Minn. Monday, lingers through Tuesday; brace for colder temps later in the week

If you stayed up to watch the total lunar eclipse Sunday evening, you might be a bit sleepy Monday morning:

That’s it I’m going to bed. pic.twitter.com/kQJdVzURHU — Tim Post (@TimPostmanPost) January 21, 2019

Now a quick peek at the weather as we start the work week…

Temperature trends

Monday’s highs will be in the teens across most of Minnesota, with a few single-digit highs in the northwest:

Tuesday will be the mildest day of the work week, with highs in the lower 20s southeast and teens elsewhere:

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the upper teens on Wednesday. We could see lower teens early on Thursday, with sharply falling temps through the day, probably dropping below zero during the afternoon. Our high temp on Friday might be right around zero!

Our average high this time of year is 24 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Snow moves in

Snow is expected to move into southwestern Minnesota Monday morning, then spread across central and northern Minnesota during the afternoon. There will be a chance of snow showers Monday afternoon in the Twin Cities metro area.

Periods of snow are likely across Minnesota and western Wisconsin Monday evening through Monday night and much of Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern Monday morning through Tuesday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow. The heaviest snow band is expected to be from west-central Minnesota to northeastern Minnesota:

My early snow estimate for the Twin Cities metro area: an inch or two Monday evening through the overnight hours of Monday night, with another inch or two on Tuesday. Check forecast updates.

Twin Cities residents haven’t been doing much shoveling this January. Only two-tenths of an inch of snow has been tallied at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this month, and we’ve seen only 11.2 inches of snow during the current snow season. We’re running 18.6 inches behind our average Twin Cities snow total to this point in the snow season.

