Properly cold this weekend; a more glancing polar vortex blow?

Welcome to a more typical January Minnesota weather forecast.

A seasonably chilly Canadian air mass pulses south over the next week. Subzero air takes hold in northern Minnesota tonight. The cold intensity peaks this weekend.

By this weekend, thermometers around the Twin Cities may flash minus signs early in the morning. Next week looks seasonably cold, too.

Friday clipper

Friday’s inbound clipper seems to have southwestern Minnesota in sight.

Snow breaks out in southwestern Minnesota during the morning, then spreads across southern Minnesota Friday afternoon.

The best chance of 3 to 6 inches is in the southwest corner of Minnesota. The Twin Cities likely only sees a few flakes with this one.

A few inches of snow are possible across southwest Minnesota on Friday. Arctic air will move in over the weekend. Expect temperatures to fall below zero overnight, with very cold wind chills during the early morning #mnwx #wiwx #boldnorth pic.twitter.com/tODmoZCRTy — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 16, 2019

Polar vortex: Glancing blow for Minnesota?

The forecast models have shifted on the geography of the potential Polar Vortex outbreak in about a week. A more eastward trek would bring just a glancing blow of cold to Minnesota.

The Global Forecast System model shows the core of subzero cold north of the Great Lakes next Wednesday morning.

Stay warm and stay tuned.