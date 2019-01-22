Impressive snowfall totals up north; coldest 2 weeks of winter ahead?

Tuesday’s snow event delivered in spades across northern Minnesota. A big swath of anywhere from 4 to 10 inches of fresh powder blanketed much of northern Minnesota.

Further south about an inch, give or take a few flakes, fell across the Twin Cities. That was more than enough to slick up roads for rush hour Tuesday morning.

Southern storm track

The Twin Cities threaded the weather needle missing the bulk of both snow events Tuesday. That’s good news for commuters. Cross country skiers and snowmobilers? Not so much.

Heavy snow bands run from Des Moines to Milwaukee into Wednesday. Here’s the story heading south into Iowa.

If you’re heading down I-94 to Madison of Milwaukee get ready for a free winter driving adventure.

Cold next

The next two weeks feature multiple sub-zero cold snaps. This will likely end up as the coldest two weeks of winter overall. But February may have something to say about that.

Stay tuned.