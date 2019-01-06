Heavy snow targets northern Minnesota this evening into Monday; mostly rain in metro area

The daylight hours of Sunday look quiet.

A mix of rain and snow spreads across central and southern Minnesota this evening, with snow spreading over northern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. There could be a bit of light freezing rain in the mix at times.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon:

The mix changes to all rain for most of the metro area into southern Minnesota tonight and lingers into early Monday. Minor snow accumulations of less than one inch are possible in the north metro, with a coating in the south metro that will probably get washed away by the rain that follows.

Heavy snow amounts are expected over north-central and northeastern Minnesota and parts of northwestern Wisconsin:

Winter storm warnings begin at 8 p.m. this Sunday in north-central and northeastern Minnesota:

Details of the warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

329 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019 …WINTER STORM WILL BRING SNOW TO THE NORTHLAND TONIGHT INTO

MONDAY… .A winter storm system is headed for the Northland. It will spread

snow through the region from west to east this evening through

early Monday afternoon. There will be widespread snowfall of at

least 3 to 5 inches from central Minnesota to northwest Wisconsin,

but areas of northeast Minnesota will get 6 to 8 inches or more.

The greatest snowfall is expected along the Minnesota North Shore

with 10 to 18 inches. There will be gusty east to southeast winds

tonight through the middle of Monday morning that will accompany

the falling snow, causing blowing snow and low visibility. Most of

the snow for the region will fall tonight before sunrise Monday

morning, but snow will continue in the morning, especially along

the Minnesota North Shore. Warm air will push into northwest

Wisconsin and east-central Minnesota late tonight into Monday

morning, causing a transition from snow, to wet snow, and then to

rain. MNZ010-011-018-019-026-037-WIZ001-062130-

/O.UPG.KDLH.WS.A.0001.190107T0200Z-190107T1600Z/

/O.EXB.KDLH.WS.W.0001.190107T0200Z-190107T1700Z/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-North Itasca-Central St. Louis-

South Itasca-Carlton and South St. Louis-Douglas-

Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Bigfork,

Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Duluth, and Superior

329 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches expected. Drifting and blowing snow from east-southeast

winds of 10 to 15 mph gusting up to 25 mph. * WHERE…Areas of northeast Minnesota and far northwest

Wisconsin, including Koochiching, Itasca, St. Louis, Carlton,

and Douglas Counties. * WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. Anticipate

periods of low visibility because of the snow and blowing snow.

The hazardous conditions will affect the Monday morning

commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

Bordering the warning area, there is a winter weather advisory that begins at 6 p.m. this Sunday:

MNZ025-034>036-038-062130-

/O.NEW.KDLH.WW.Y.0001.190107T0000Z-190107T1500Z/

North Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-Pine-

Including the cities of Walker, Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin,

Pine City, and Hinckley

329 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

expected. Drifting and blowing snow from southeast winds of 10

to 20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. * WHERE…Areas of central and east-central Minnesota, including

North Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, and Pine Counties. * WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be difficult. Anticipate

periods of low visibility because of the snow and blowing snow.

The hazardous conditions will affect the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

A winter weather advisory begins at 6 p.m. this Sunday in northwestern Minnesota:

Details of the advisory:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

404 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019 MNZ001-002-004-007-013>017-022>024-071500-

/O.NEW.KFGF.WW.Y.0033.190107T0000Z-190107T1500Z/

West Polk-Norman-Kittson-West Marshall-Pennington-Red Lake-

East Polk-North Clearwater-South Beltrami-Mahnomen-

South Clearwater-Hubbard-

Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada,

Twin Valley, Halstad, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren,

Stephen, Argyle, Thief River Falls, Red Lake Falls, Fosston,

Fertile, McIntosh, Erskine, Bagley, Clearbrook, Bemidji,

Mahnomen, Naytahwaush, Waubun, Alida, Ebro, Lake Itasca,

Long Lost Lake, Lower Rice Lake, Roy Lake, Upper Rice Lake,

and Park Rapids

404 AM CST Sun Jan 6 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

9 AM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

expected. Light freezing rain and sleet possible. Ice

accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can check the latest forecasts, watches and warnings from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Grand Forks, N.D.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:49 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.