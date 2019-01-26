Heavy snow Sunday afternoon into early Monday; followed by the coldest temps in years

Periods of light snow are expected across the southern half of Minnesota this Saturday morning into early afternoon.

Our main snow event of the weekend begins on Sunday.

The big picture

Snow will move into western Minnesota Sunday morning, then spread across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin during the afternoon hours. Snow continues Sunday night into Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Sunday morning through Monday afternoon:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

Heavy snow for many areas

Our season snowfall total is currently running 19.5 inches below normal in the Twin Cities metro area.

That’ll change late Sunday afternoon into Monday, as we see our first heavy snow of the season in the metro area.

Here are snowfall projections for the storm:

Much of the metro area should see 6 to 9 inches of snow by the time it tapers off on Monday.

A winter storm watch includes the Twin Cities metro area from 3 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

326 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019 …HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW SUNDAY AND MONDAY… .A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of central and

southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin from Sunday afternoon

into Monday afternoon. The Watch is in effect for locations

generally along and south of an Alexandria to Rush City to

Ladysmith line. Snowfall amounts in the 5 to 9 inch range are

possible, with isolated higher totals. Blowing snow will also

become a concern on Monday as northwest winds become gusty. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts. MNZ050>053-059>063-066>070-075>078-083>085-092-093-261730-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WS.A.0002.190127T2100Z-190128T2100Z/

Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-

Washington-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Nicollet-Le Sueur-

Rice-Goodhue-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Faribault-Freeborn-

Including the cities of Foley, Elk River, Cambridge, Center City,

Monticello, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Hutchinson,

Gaylord, Chaska, Shakopee, Hastings, St Peter, Le Sueur,

Faribault, Red Wing, Mankato, Waseca, Owatonna, Blue Earth,

and Albert Lea

326 AM CST Sat Jan 26 2019 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9

inches possible. Blowing snow is also possible with wind gusts

as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and

southeast Minnesota. * WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The

cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

The winter storm watch begins at noon Sunday in west-central Minnesota.

The winter storm watch begins at noon Sunday in west-central Minnesota.

Extreme cold after the storm

Saturday afternoon highs are expected to be in the single digits across the northern half of Minnesota, but they might stay below zero near the Canadian border. Highs reach the lower teens this afternoon in much of southern Minnesota, with some mid-upper teens possible in the far southwest.

Sunday highs range from below zero in the far north to teens in southwestern Minnesota:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be around 10 degrees on Monday. Then it will be extremely cold, with highs in the single digits below zero Tuesday and Thursday, and possibly a high of about -10 on Wednesday. Highs rebound to about 12 above on Friday.

Twin Cities metro area low temps are expected to reach the 20s below zero late Tuesday night/early Wednesday and late Wednesday night/early Thursday.

Minnesota and Wisconsin will have dangerously cold wind chills Tuesday through Thursday:

Snow cover

Although our snow cover is minimal in the Twin Cities metro area, there’s plenty of snow on the ground throughout the rest of Minnesota. Here’s the latest Minnesota snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office:

That hole in the significant snow cover will fill in late this weekend into Monday!

Programming note

