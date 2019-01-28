Fluffy snow ending; brutal cold on its way

Headlines for this Monday morning:

Snowfall is winding down this morning

Snow has been fluffy and will blow and drift easily

Much colder temperatures will begin to arrive on Tuesday and continue for about four days

Increasing winds will cause very dangerous wind chills from Tuesday at least into Thursday morning

The coldest actual temperatures are likely to occur Wednesday and Thursday mornings

Now for some details.

Radar shows snowfall gradually tapering off across eastern Minnesota:

Winter storm warnings continue until noon today from central Minnesota through the Twin Cities area to south central and southeastern Minnesota as well as parts of western Wisconsin.

It looks as though we will get lots of snowfall amounts around 4 to 6 inches after the snow ends and observers take their readings. Some spots will get a bit more, as usual.

Winter weather advisories are in effect this morning for blowing snow across western Minnesota and east to the Duluth and Hinckley area, just outside the winter storm warning.

Leading edge of arctic air

High temperatures on Monday will be just in the positive single digits across Minnesota. The Twin Cities should see a high around 8 above.

Lows Tuesday morning should range from around 10 below in southern Minnesota to about 30 below in the north. I think the Twin Cities will cool nicely to about 12 below Tuesday morning.

Highs on Tuesday are likely to remain subzero all across the state and maybe even slide downward during the afternoon.

Very dangerous wind chills coming by Tuesday

A wind chill advisory will go into effect for the whole state Monday night.

The advisory will be upgraded to a more-severe wind chill warning on Tuesday as colder air arrives and the wind increases through the day. The increasing wind will cause some drifting in open areas.

Wind chills from -40 to -60 are likely Tuesday night. The wind chill warning is expected to remain in effect into Thursday morning as this will be a prolonged period of frigid weather.

The coldest of the cold

A big blue symbol of high pressure centered over North Dakota on Wednesday indicates that the coldest temperatures for Minnesota are likely to be from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.

Low temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday mornings are likely to range from from about 25 below in the south to around 40 below in the north. The Twin Cities could be down around 28 below on both days. The record low for the Twin Cities for Thursday is 27 below and will be in jeopardy.

Relief late in the week

The arctic outbreak will be in our rear view by the end of the week. Forecasts are calling for temperatures warming into the 20s and 30s on Saturday. How about that forecast of a slushy 38 for the Twin Cities.