Dead of winter: Polar Vortex shot of -25 for MSP next week?

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Jan 24, 2019
0

This will be the week that Minnesotans remember this winter.

A major Polar Vortex outbreak is likely next week across Minnesota and much of the eastern U.S. The massive upper air low-pressure system is forecast to drive bitterly cold Arctic air deep into America next week.

NOAA GFS model 500-millibar height anomaly forecast January 28-30 via tropical tidbits.

Extreme cold

Yes, it’s cold out there now. But this will feel like a walk in the park compared to next week. Temperatures next Tuesday through Thursday could run 20 to 50 degrees colder than average across the Midwest and Great Lakes.

20s-below for MSP?

Both NOAA’s GFS and the European model are cranking out temperatures colder than -20 for MSP next Wednesday and Thursday morning. Some models suggest the Twin Cities may stay below zero from Monday night until Friday afternoon. It’s getting harder to get to -20 at MSP Airport. But the magnitude of this inbound air mass seems to have the capability to make a serious run at -20 for the Twin Cities.

NOAA via Weather Bell.

Sunday night snow

A low-pressure system Sunday into Monday favors heavy snow from southwest Minnesota into northern Iowa. Current forecast models storm tracks keep the Twin Cities on the northeast edge of the snow shield.

NOAA GFS model Sunday into Monday via tropical tidbits.

With plenty of Arctic air in place, this looks like a very efficient snowmaker. Snow to water ratios could go to 15:1 or even 20:1 in some areas, That means snow could pile up quickly in southern Minnesota. Snowfall totals from 6-inches to a foot or more seem quite possible in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

NOAA GFS snowfall output via pivotal weather.

Stay tuned for possible track changes.

 

 