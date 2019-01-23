Blizzard warnings expand; heart of winter next 2 weeks

The Twin Cities National Weather Service has expanded blizzard warning coverage across Minnesota.

The latest additions bring the blizzard warnings to just west of the Twin Cities area.

The Blizzard Warning has been expanded eastward across most of south central Minnesota. Whiteout conditions due to blowing snow are expected with very difficult or impossible travel possible late tonight and Thursday morning. Plan accordingly! pic.twitter.com/cGQCWfsSjB — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 23, 2019

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

303 PM CST Wed Jan 23 2019 …GROUND BLIZZARD POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING… .A Blizzard Warning is in effect for western and southern Minnesota

tonight through Thursday morning, with very dangerous travel

conditions expected to develop overnight. Strong northwest winds

with gusts of 35 to 45 mph will develop behind an arctic front

late tonight across western Minnesota, moving through southern

Minnesota as the morning progresses. With a deep snowpack in place

and a few inches of recently fallen snow, widespread blowing snow

with whiteout conditions appears likely across portions of western

and southern Minnesota. Further east into central and southeastern Minnesota, winds are

forecast to be lighter with less fresh snow to potentially blow

around. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these areas

Thursday, where blowing snow may lead to limited visibility and

hazardous travel conditions. In addition to blowing snow, the gusty winds and plummeting

temperatures will result in dangerous wind chill values of -25

to -30 degrees developing through the day on Thursday, and

continuing through Friday morning.

Subzero air mass

We hit minus 5 Sunday morning at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. That’s the coldest reading so far this winter.

We bottom out Friday morning with temperatures in the minus 10 to minus 15 range around the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

Friday looks like the coldest morning so far this winter. I expect to see some numbers between minus 30 and minus 40 up north Friday morning.

Colder next week?

Next week’s arctic adventure looks a few degrees colder than this week’s event. The next two weeks will likely be the most sustained brand of cold we see this winter. We may enjoy 7 or 8 subzero mornings in the Twin Cities over the next two weeks.

Polar vortex territory

It’s clear from the upper-air pattern that we’re in polar vortex territory in the coming weeks.

I know some have tweeted out the ECMWF operational forecast but the ensembles to me is much more impressive. The #PolarVortex (PV) is without a doubt sitting on top of the Great Lakes. Jan 2014 was the PV's coming out party but this is a much better example! pic.twitter.com/Yo12CUPqDX — Judah Cohen (@judah47) January 23, 2019

Stay warm and stay tuned.