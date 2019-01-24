Blizzard warning western Minn.; Wind chill advisory includes metro area

The arctic air is rushing in, riding in on winds of 20-30 mph. Winds are gusting over 40 mph in western Minnesota.

Here’s a quick update of warnings and advisories this Thursday morning:

Details of the blizzard warning to the west:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

348 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019 …GROUND BLIZZARD CONTINUES ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA THIS

MORNING…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DRIFTING SNOW IN SOUTHERN AND

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TODAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE

AREA… .A Blizzard Warning continues for western Minnesota through this

morning. Dangerous travel conditions with low visibility have been

reported in these areas. Northwest wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph

have been observed and will continue this morning. This has

produced widespread blowing snow with occasional whiteout

conditions. Further south and east into central and southern Minnesota, winds

are trending a bit lighter with less fresh snow to potentially

blow around. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these

areas today. Drifting snow may lead to limited visibility and

hazardous travel conditions. In addition to blowing snow, the gusty winds and plummeting

temperatures will result in wind chill values of 25 below to

30 below through the day on Thursday and continuing through

Friday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect starting today

and lasting through Friday morning. MNZ047-054>056-064-073-241800-

/O.CON.KMPX.BZ.W.0001.000000T0000Z-190124T1500Z/

/O.CON.KMPX.WC.Y.0004.190124T1200Z-190125T1500Z/

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0005.190124T1500Z-190124T2100Z/

Stevens-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Yellow Medicine-Redwood-

Including the cities of Morris, Madison, Benson, Montevideo,

Granite Falls, and Redwood Falls

348 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019 …BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY…

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Blowing snow and very cold wind chills expected. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph and wind chills as low as 35 below

zero expected. * WHERE…Stevens, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa and Yellow

Medicine Counties. * WHEN…Blizzard Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. Then a

Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this

afternoon. Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS.. Areas of blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility expected to impact the morning commute. The

dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means whiteout conditions will make travel

extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a

winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your

vehicle. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves. A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow

around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

The blizzard warning becomes a winter weather advisory after 9 a.m., and winter weather advisories already cover much of western and southern Minnesota today, plus portions of central Minnesota.

Details of the winter weather advisory in the St. Cloud and Wilmar areas:

MNZ041-042-048-049-057-058-066-241800-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-190124T1800Z/

/O.CON.KMPX.WC.Y.0004.190124T1200Z-190125T1500Z/

Douglas-Todd-Pope-Stearns-Kandiyohi-Meeker-McLeod-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Glenwood,

St Cloud, Willmar, Litchfield, and Hutchinson

348 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST

TODAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Blowing snow with very cold wind chills expected. Winds

gusting 35 to 40 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero

expected. * WHERE…Douglas, Pope and Kandiyohi Counties. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility and impact the morning commute. The

dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

The winter weather advisory area also has a wind chill advisory from today until 9 a.m. Friday. The wind chill advisory begins at noon in the Twin Cities metro area, details from the NWS:

MNZ045-052-053-060>063-068>070-241800-

/O.CON.KMPX.WC.Y.0004.190124T1800Z-190125T1500Z/

Kanabec-Isanti-Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-

Scott-Dakota-

Including the cities of Mora, Cambridge, Center City,

Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Chaska, Shakopee,

and Hastings

348 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019 …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM

CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

35 below zero expected. * WHERE…Portions of east central Minnesota. * WHEN…From noon today to 9 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

This Updraft blog will be updated around mid-morning.