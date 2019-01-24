Blizzard warning western Minn.; Wind chill advisory includes metro area

The arctic air is rushing in, riding in on winds of 20-30 mph. Winds are gusting over 40 mph in western Minnesota.
Here’s a quick update of warnings and advisories this Thursday morning:
Details of the blizzard warning to the west:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
348 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
…GROUND BLIZZARD CONTINUES ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA THIS
MORNING…
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DRIFTING SNOW IN SOUTHERN AND
CENTRAL MINNESOTA TODAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY LATER TODAY AND TONIGHT FOR THE ENTIRE
AREA…
.A Blizzard Warning continues for western Minnesota through this
morning. Dangerous travel conditions with low visibility have been
reported in these areas. Northwest wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph
have been observed and will continue this morning. This has
produced widespread blowing snow with occasional whiteout
conditions.
Further south and east into central and southern Minnesota, winds
are trending a bit lighter with less fresh snow to potentially
blow around. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for these
areas today. Drifting snow may lead to limited visibility and
hazardous travel conditions.
In addition to blowing snow, the gusty winds and plummeting
temperatures will result in wind chill values of 25 below to
30 below through the day on Thursday and continuing through
Friday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect starting today
and lasting through Friday morning.
Stevens-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Yellow Medicine-Redwood-
Including the cities of Morris, Madison, Benson, Montevideo,
Granite Falls, and Redwood Falls
348 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY…
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON…
* WHAT…Blowing snow and very cold wind chills expected. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph and wind chills as low as 35 below
zero expected.
* WHERE…Stevens, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa and Yellow
Medicine Counties.
* WHEN…Blizzard Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. Then a
Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this
afternoon. Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS.. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility expected to impact the morning commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means whiteout conditions will make travel
extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a
winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your
vehicle.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that
visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow
around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in
either state.
The blizzard warning becomes a winter weather advisory after 9 a.m., and winter weather advisories already cover much of western and southern Minnesota today, plus portions of central Minnesota.
Details of the winter weather advisory in the St. Cloud and Wilmar areas:
Douglas-Todd-Pope-Stearns-Kandiyohi-Meeker-McLeod-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Glenwood,
St Cloud, Willmar, Litchfield, and Hutchinson
348 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY…
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Blowing snow with very cold wind chills expected. Winds
gusting 35 to 40 mph. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero
expected.
* WHERE…Douglas, Pope and Kandiyohi Counties.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility and impact the morning commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 10 minutes.
The winter weather advisory area also has a wind chill advisory from today until 9 a.m. Friday. The wind chill advisory begins at noon in the Twin Cities metro area, details from the NWS:
Kanabec-Isanti-Chisago-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Carver-
Scott-Dakota-
Including the cities of Mora, Cambridge, Center City,
Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Chaska, Shakopee,
and Hastings
348 AM CST Thu Jan 24 2019
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero expected.
* WHERE…Portions of east central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 AM CST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.
This Updraft blog will be updated around mid-morning.