Arctic chill’s last gasp; much warmer this weekend!

The official low temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport hit at least -24 this morning, but temps dropped into the 30s below zero in some metro locations, including the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen:

Winds were very light this morning, so I’m sure that the NWS balloon launch was easier than the launch depicted in this video from Wednesday morning:

He may be dressed like an astronaut, but for good reason. It was the coldest balloon launch in 23 years. The temperature was -29.5. #BoldNorth pic.twitter.com/K4oK86Ynjd — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 30, 2019

The NWS list of Thursday morning lows in the metro area and central Minnesota shows -30s in several locations, including Golden Valley and Lakeville.

International Falls hit -45 this morning, dropping way below their previous Jan. 31 record low of -35.

Redwood Falls dropped to at least -27, breaking their old record of -22.

Close to the state low temp record

The Minnesota cold temperature record of -60 was set on Feb. 2, 1996 near Tower, Minnesota.

They made a run at that record this morning in Cotton, which is in northeastern Minnesota:

The temp in Cotton, Minn. this morning was low enough (-55.9) that the @NWSduluth team raced out to meet with weather observer Greg Larson in case temps dipped and made a run for the state record. Meteorologist Joe Moore: “The fog probably limited just how cold it could get.” pic.twitter.com/50M3coqcrr — Erin Ailworth (@ailworth) January 31, 2019

Wind chills

Temps are coldest in northern Minnesota, and there is enough wind in many locations to warrant wind chill warnings this morning:

Wind chill warnings continue until 11 a.m. today in northeastern Minnesota, until noon in the remainder of the north. The wind chill warnings in southeastern Minnesota expires at 10 a.m.

You can check for updates on wind chill warnings from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Grand Forks, N.D., Sioux Falls, S.D., La Crosse, Wis and Duluth.

Temperature trends

Most of Minnesota should see highs this afternoon in the single digits below zero, with a few spots in the far north staying a bit colder. Southwestern Minnesota will probably pop above zero.

Highs tomorrow reach the teens in about the northeastern half of Minnesota, with mostly 20s in the southwestern half. The far southwest could touch 30:

Saturday highs are projected to reach the 30s in about the southern half of Minnesota, with 20s to the north:

Saturday should be our first trip above freezing in the Twin Cities metro area since January 15th!

Sunday highs range from the 20s in northwestern Minnesota to the 40s southeast:

Our average high this time of year is 24 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Snow chances

Some light snow showers are possible in southern Minnesota today into this evening. Light snow or flurries could arrive in the Twin Cities metro area around mid afternoon and linger into early this evening, with a light dusting possible

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern for Thursday and Thursday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.