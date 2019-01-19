Arctic chill continues; Monday and Tuesday snow chances

Saturday night into Sunday will be very cold across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Low temps Saturday night into early Sunday are expected reach the teens and 20s below zero over central and northern Minnesota:

Wind chill temps are projected to be in the -40 to -50 range in much of northeastern Minnesota, prompting a wind chill warning that continues through Sunday morning:

The remainder of the northern half of Minnesota has a wind chill advisory overnight into Sunday morning.

Here are details of the wind chill warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

220 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019 …DANGEROUSLY COLD NIGHT AHEAD… .As an arctic high pressure nears northern Minnesota tonight

temperatures will be near their lowest of this cold stretch with

lows 20 to 30 below or colder in northeast Minnesota, coldest

north of the Iron Range. While winds will be light, northwest to

north winds around 5 to 10 mph, strongest across the higher

elevations of the north shore, will result in dangerously wind

chills of 35 to 45 below across much of northeast Minnesota and

parts of northwest Wisconsin, with some locations in the

Minnesota Arrowhead possibly recording wind chills as cold as 50

below zero due to the stronger winds. Wind chills be will coldest

around sunrise Sunday morning. MNZ010>012-019>021-200830-

/O.NEW.KDLH.WC.W.0001.190120T0000Z-190120T1800Z/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-Northern Cook and Lake-

Central St. Louis-Southern Lake-Southern Cook-

Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Isabella,

Hibbing, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, and Grand Marais

220 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019 …WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST SUNDAY… * WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low

as 40 to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE…Koochiching, North and Central St. Louis, Lake, and

Cook Counties. * WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The dangerously cold wind chills could

cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Wind Chill Warning is issued when the combination of wind and

very cold air create dangerous wind chills. Hypothermia can set

in quickly, which may lead to death, and frostbite can develop

within minutes. Take action to protect yourself from the cold.

Cover up, dress warmly and in layers, and limit your time

outdoors. Travel with extra blankets or additional clothing in

case of vehicle trouble.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

High temperatures will only reach the single digits across most of Minnesota on Sunday, with some teens southeast:

Looking into the coming week, Twin Cities metro area highs could reach around 20 on Monday, followed by lower 20s Tuesday. It’s colder after that, with highs in the upper teens Wednesday and Thursday, and possibly only reaching about 8 above on Friday.

Our average high this time of year is 24 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Snow chances

West-central and southwestern Minnesota could see some morning snow showers on Sunday. there will also be a chance of snow showers along the North Shore of Lake Superior Sunday and Sunday evening.

It looks like the best chance of snow showers on Monday will be in northern Minnesota, but scattered snow showers are possible elsewhere. Most of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see some periods of snow Monday night and Tuesday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Monday morning through Tuesday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

It looks like most areas will see enough snow to shovel, more details coming up on Sunday.

Stormy out east

A winter storm will cause plenty of travel problems from the Ohio River Valley into New England from Saturday night through Sunday evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern the remainder of this weekend:

Here’s how NOAA’s warning and advisory map looked Saturday evening. You can click on any location at the NOAA link to get complete warning/advisory/forecast information.

Friday snow summary

Here’s a map of the snowfall across southern Minnesota from Friday through Friday evening

The Twin Cities office of the NWS has posted snowstorm details for a closer look at snow amounts.

