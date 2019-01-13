A mild start to the week; arctic chill arrives in the metro area on Friday

I enjoyed about one hour of sunshine in St. Paul Sunday afternoon. Other parts of the Twin Cities metro area probably saw a bit more or a bit less than one hour of sunshine.

The lucky residents of south-central Minnesota enjoyed sunshine most of Sunday afternoon:

I sometimes wonder if anyone hops into the car and chases the sunshine on days like this!

Temperature trends

The Sunday afternoon high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 35 degrees. That’s well above our average Jan. 13 Twin Cities high of 23 degrees. Sunday was also our third consecutive day with metro area highs in the 30s.

We should reach the 30s again on Monday, along with roughly the southeastern half of Minnesota:

Metro area highs are projected to reach the mid 30s Tuesday, then we’ll be closer to normal on Wednesday, with mid 20s. We’ll probably reach the upper 20s on Thursday. Much colder cold air arrives on Friday, with highs only in the upper teens. Metro area highs will probably be in the teens next weekend.

The arctic chill arrives midweek in northern Minnesota:

Snow chances

Patchy light snow is possible in parts of northern and central Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday night and Monday morning.

Some patchy freezing drizzle is also possible.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday evening through Monday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

The Twin Cities metro area could see areas of drizzle and a sprinkle or snow flurry late Sunday night and early on Monday.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Another snowstorm for Missouri and Illinois?

Many parts of Missouri and Illinois saw heavy snow from late Friday through Saturday.

Those same areas could see significant snow this Friday and Saturday, according to NOAA’s Global Forecast System model:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate (mm per hour), not to the total amount of rain or snow.

It’ll be interesting to watch the changes in forecast models as we get closer to Friday.

I hope that you have a good week!