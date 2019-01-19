19 inches of snow in Mexico(Missouri); mild Sunday temps here

This tweet caught my eye:

It turns out that Mexico is the name of a small city to the northeast of Columbia, Missouri.

A winter storm dumped heavy snow in portions of far southern Iowa, much of Missouri and central and southern Illinois from Friday into Saturday.

St. Louis, Missouri has tallied 11.4 inches of snow since the snow began on Friday. The season snowfall total in St. Louis is now at 18.3 inches, putting them more than 7 inches ahead of our season snowfall total of 11 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport!

The snow will taper off overnight Saturday night into early Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Saturday evening through Sunday morning:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

You can go to weather.gov and click on any location for forecasts and warning/advisory details.

For the latest snow totals posted by the National Weather Service, you can check this map. Once there, you can hover over any location on the map to see the exact location and time of the snow report. Click the “past 48 hours” tab at the upper left corner of the NWS map if you visit their site on Sunday and want to include reports from early Saturday.

Our weather in Minnesota is much calmer, but we could see some patchy areas of freezing fog overnight Saturday night and early on Sunday.

You can check for road condition updates from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you’ll also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Minnesota snow

We have very little snow cover in the Twin Cities metro area right now, but there’s enough snow on the ground for sledding and cross-country skiing to the north. Here’s the latest Minnesota snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office:

Temperature trends

Sunday highs are expected to creep into the lower 30s over southern Minnesota, with 20s to the north:

Monday highs will also be mild:

Our average high this time of year is 23 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Metro area highs are projected to reach the mid 30s Tuesday, followed by mid 20s on Wednesday. We’ll probably reach the upper 20s on Thursday, then much colder air arrives on Friday, with a high in the upper teens.

Programming note

