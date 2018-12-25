Winter storm warnings begin Wednesday evening in western and central Minnesota; snowstorm into early Friday for some

If you have some travel planned on Wednesday, you might want to get it done early.

A storm system will spread snow into Minnesota, with heavy snow possible in much of western and central Minnesota Wednesday evening into Thursday, followed by lighter snow and strong winds.

A winter storm warning begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday in much of western and central Minnesota, and continues into Friday:

Here are details of the winter storm warning for west-central through central Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

244 PM CST Tue Dec 25 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNINGS ISSUED FOR PARTS OF WEST CENTRAL AND

CENTRAL MINNESOTA WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING… .A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for areas along and west

of a line from Granite Falls, to St. Cloud, and Mora from Wednesday

evening through Friday morning. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for Redwood, Renville,

Wright, Sherburne, and Isanti counties due to uncertainties of

the amount snowfall, and where the rain and snow line develops. Snow will begin advancing into southwestern Minnesota late

Wednesday morning, with intensity increasing by evening. Snow,

possibly heavy at times, will continue through late Thursday

night before intensity tapers off. Occasional light freezing

drizzle is possible but not expected to make a major impact vs.

the snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches are likely in

the warned area, with lesser amounts in the watch area. Along and east of a Granite Falls, to St. Cloud, and Mora line,

warm air aloft will surge northward late Wednesday night and

Thursday which will turn the snow to rain until Thursday evening.

There is still some question as to where that sharp cut off from

snow to rain will set up, so the Winter Storm Watch includes a few

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-

Benton-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-

Yellow Medicine-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Madison,

Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield, and Granite Falls

244 PM CST Tue Dec 25 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST

FRIDAY… * WHAT…Periods of heavy snow likely Wednesday night, through

Friday morning. Some freezing drizzle possible. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 13 inches and minor ice accumulations.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, and west central Minnesota. * WHEN…From Wednesday evening through Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow…and or

sleet…and ice are expected or occurring. Strong winds are also

possible. This will make travel very hazardous. If you must

travel…keep an extra flashlight…food…and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

A winter storm watch includes Wright, Sherburne and Isanti county from Wednesday evening through Thursday night.

The winter storm warnings and watches do not include the 7-county Twin Cities metro area. The metro area could see some snow move in during Wednesday afternoon, with snow likely Wednesday evening. The snow is expected to change to rain in the metro area overnight Wednesday night, and rain is likely on Thursday. Rain Thursday evening changes to snow at some point Thursday night, with snow into early Friday. Snow accumulations in the metro area will depend how long our precipitation stays in the form of snow, but general snow totals in the 2 to 5 inch range are expected in the metro area, with some higher totals possible on the northwest side of the metro. There could be some freezing rain at times Thursday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern Wednesday through Friday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow and rain.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you will also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.