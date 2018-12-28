Windy with falling temps; light snow and patchy freezing drizzle possible this morning

As you head out this morning, watch your step. There will be icy areas.

Twin Cities metro area temps are in the 20s early this morning, and they will be falling into the teens by midday.

A winter weather advisory continues until 9 a.m. in the Twin Cities metro area and much of southern Minnesota, due to icy surfaces, patchy light snow and possible patchy freezing drizzle.

Winter storm warnings continue in central and northeastern Minnesota:

Here’s a summary, from the NWS:

