Snow Monday as winds pick up; a very cold New Year’s Day

We’ll see snow across much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Monday, and snow could linger into Monday night in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Some locations could also see a bit of sleet or light freezing rain at times.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday evening through Monday night:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow or rain.

How much snow?

The heaviest snow (3 to 6 inches) is expected from west-central Minnesota into northeastern Minnesota and far northwestern Wisconsin:

An inch or two of snow could accumulate in the Twin Cities metro area by Monday evening, with the highest totals in the northwestern part of the metro.

Winter weather advisories begin at 9 p.m Sunday and run to 6 p.m. Monday in much of western Minnesota and central Minnesota. Winter weather advisories start at midnight Sunday night and run to 6 p.m. Monday in places like Brainerd, Hinckley and Duluth and also in Sherburne and Isanti counties.

Details of the advisory in western Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

222 PM CST Sun Dec 30 2018 …ACCUMULATING SNOW…BLOWING SNOW…AND VERY COLD WIND CHILLS

TO IMPACT WEST CENTRAL AND CENTRAL MINNESOTA NEW YEAR`S EVE AND

DAY… .A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for west central and

central Minnesota from Sunday night through 6 PM CST Monday,

generally west and north of a Redwood Falls to Cambridge line,

where 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected. A wintry mix will also

be possible at precipitation onset, with a light glaze possible on

untreated surfaces. Winds will also increase to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph on Monday, which will cause blowing snow and

visibility reductions, especially in western Minnesota. In the wake of the snow, wind chill readings are expected to drop

to between 25 below and 35 below Monday night through Tuesday

morning. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Monday

until Noon Tuesday generally west of a line from Little Falls to

Douglas-Todd-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-

Kandiyohi-Meeker-Yellow Medicine-Renville-Redwood-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Morris,

Glenwood, St Cloud, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar,

Litchfield, Granite Falls, Olivia, and Redwood Falls

222 PM CST Sun Dec 30 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 PM CST MONDAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM MONDAY TO NOON CST

TUESDAY… * WHAT…Mixed precipitation followed by accumulating snow,

blowing snow, and very cold wind chills. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light

glaze expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Wind chills as

low as 35 below zero expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening

to 6 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM

Monday to noon CST Tuesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will

combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can

occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and

gloves. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Details of the winter weather advisory for Isanti, Sherburne and Pine counties and points northward:

Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-

Including the cities of Princeton, Mora, Foley, Elk River,

and Cambridge

222 PM CST Sun Dec 30 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 PM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Mixed precipitation followed by accumulating snow. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze expected. * WHERE…Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Benton, Sherburne and Isanti

Counties. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

Several counties in northern Wisconsin are in a winter storm warning for snow amounts in the 5 to 8 inch range from late Sunday night through Monday evening.

The Twin Cities metro area will have a chance of snow showers late Sunday evening into Monday morning, patchy light freezing rain and sleet also possible. Periods of snow are likely in the metro area Monday afternoon, with a chance of snow showers Monday evening.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you will also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

You can check the latest forecasts and warnings from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Grand Forks, N.D.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

Much colder temps

Monday highs will range from the single digits in northwestern Minnesota to the lower 30s in the southeast:

Winds will become stronger as we go through Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday, and wind chills will be well below zero in the west:

Wind chill advisories begin at midnight Sunday night in northwestern Minnesota and at 6 p.m. Monday in west-central and southwestern Minnesota.

High Temps on New Year’s Day will range from the single digits below zero in northwestern Minnesota to the teens in the far southeast:

Our average high this time of year is 24 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

Metro highs rebound to the upper teens Wednesday, followed by lower 30s Thursday and mid 30s Friday and Saturday.

30s will feel nice after the artic chill of New Year’s Day.