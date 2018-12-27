Sharply colder temps on Friday; a chilly Saturday

The winter storm dropped 2.9 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

It was rain during the daylight hours of Thursday across most of the Twin Cities metro area, but many locations in northern and central Minnesota saw heavy snow.

Moorhead, Minn. had a snowstorm total of 11 inches by late Thursday afternoon:

Thankful for my husband and our snowblower! 11 inches reported so far in Moorhead. Snow is still falling and blowing like crazy. #Blizzard #MNwx pic.twitter.com/G3v9VNQ14V — Gretchen Hjelmstad (@G_Hjelmstad) December 27, 2018

You can check snow accumulations for Minnesota and western Wisconsin as they are posted by the NWS. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.

In addition to the interactive snowfall map at https://t.co/3PEGPEdxSW a list of snowfall reports by county is available here: https://t.co/GXOGZoFfbg https://t.co/vS99mDsHx3 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 27, 2018

Additional snow is expected Thursday evening into Friday in some areas. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow and rain.

The highest additional snow totals from Thursday evening into Friday will be in northeastern Minnesota:

The departing low pressure system will give us strong northwesterly winds.

Be careful while shoveling heavy snow or slush:

Warnings Thursday evening into Friday morning

Here’s a look at the remaining winter-storm related warnings and advisories Thursday evening into early Friday:

The winter advisory for parts of the north metro runs until 6 a.m. Friday:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

207 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS MINNESOTA

AND WISCONSIN THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING… .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas along and

north of a line from Canby to Litchfield to Cambridge through

Friday morning. In the Warned area, expect steady snow, possibly mixed with rain

at times. Occasional light freezing drizzle is possible but

little if any ice accumulation is expected. An additional 3 to

6 inches snow accumulation is likely through Friday morning. MNZ053-059-061-065-066-073-WIZ014-280415-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WW.Y.0025.181227T2007Z-181228T1200Z/

Chisago-Wright-Anoka-Renville-McLeod-Redwood-Polk-

Including the cities of Center City, Monticello, Blaine, Olivia,

Hutchinson, Redwood Falls, and Osceola

207 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and central, east

central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

The blizzard warning for Minnesota counties along the Red River also runs until 6 a.m. Friday:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

255 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 MNZ002-003-029-030-040-NDZ030-038-039-049-052-053-281200-

/O.CON.KFGF.BZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-181228T1200Z/

Norman-Clay-Wilkin-West Otter Tail-Grant-Traill-Barnes-Cass-

Ransom-Sargent-Richland-

Including the cities of Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead,

Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman,

Barrett, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Valley City,

Fargo, Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland,

and Wahpeton

255 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 4

to 6 inches. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 16 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph will cause significant reductions in

visibility especially in open country. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and

southeast North Dakota. * WHEN…Widespread blizzard conditions through tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be nearly impossible.

Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility,

especially in open country. Wind chills as low as 30 below

zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The winter storm warning in northeastern Minnesota continues until 9 a.m. Friday:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

305 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …A WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE NORTHLAND THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING… .A winter storm will continue to affect the Northland through

Friday morning. Additional heavy snow is expected across central

into northeast Minnesota and into far northwest Wisconsin this

afternoon through early Friday. A wintry mix of rain, snow and

freezing rain will affect portions of northwest Wisconsin through

tonight before switching back over to all snow by Friday morning.

Much colder air will rapidly move into the Northland tonight and

Friday. Gusty northerly winds will develop. The 10 to 20 mph winds

gusting up 20 to 35 mph tonight into Friday morning will cause

blowing and drifting snow. Even though the snow will be

diminishing late tonight through Friday, travel conditions will

still be difficult because of the winds. Snow will linger longest

downwind of Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin through Friday

afternoon. MNZ010>012-018>021-025-026-033>038-280915-

/O.EXT.KDLH.WS.W.0015.000000T0000Z-181228T1500Z/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-Northern Cook and Lake-North Itasca-

Central St. Louis-Southern Lake-Southern Cook-North Cass-

South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Carlton and South St. Louis-Pine-

Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Isabella,

Bigfork, Hibbing, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Walker,

Grand Rapids, Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin, Duluth,

Pine City, and Hinckley

305 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches, except 6 to 9 inches for the higher terrain of the North

Shore. Northerly winds gusting 20 to 35 mph tonight and Friday

morning causing blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE…Central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions will affect the commute this evening and

the commute Friday morning. Consider changing your travel plans

if driving is not necessary. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

You can check the latest forecasts and warnings from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Grand Forks, N.D.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

Cold rushes in

Friday highs could range from single digits in northwestern Minnesota to 20s in southeastern Minnesota.

Twin Cities metro area temps are expected to fall from the 20s in the early morning to the teens by afternoon.

I hope you can clear away the slush before it freezes late Thursday night!

The Friday morning commute might be slowed by icy spots on untreated roads and ramps.

Saturday highs will be in the teens:

Highs rebound to the 20s and lower 30s on Saturday:

Our average Twin Cities high temp is 24 degrees this time of year.

We could see a single-digit high temp in the Twin Cities metro area on New Year’s Day.