Rain in metro area today, heavy snow continues western, central and northern Minnesota

The Wednesday evening snowfall total reached 2.3 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport by midnight. They might have seen a bit of additional snow before it changed to rain around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Many roads and sidewalks will be slushy this morning.

We’ll have periods of rain in the metro area today, then rain becomes mixed with snow this evening and changes over to all snow overnight into early Friday.

Much of western, central and northern Minnesota will see heavy snow and strong winds today.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern today through Friday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow and rain.

Here’s an update on the winter storm, from the NWS:

Winter storm warning continue today and tonight in much of western, central and northern Minnesota, with a blizzard warning in part of the far west:

Details of the central Minnesota portion of the winter storm warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

340 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS MINNESOTA

AND WISCONSIN THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING… .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas along and

north of a line from Canby to Litchfield to Cambridge through

Friday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through sunrise this

morning for areas to the southeast of the Warning, down to a line

from Redwood Falls to Glencoe to Bloomington in Minnesota,

continuing to Hudson to Menomonie to Chippewa Falls in Wisconsin. In the Warned area, expect steady snow, possibly mixed with rain

at times. Occasional light freezing drizzle is possible but

little if any ice accumulation is expected. Total snow

accumulations of 7 to 12 inches are likely. In the Advisory area, warm air aloft surging northward will

continue to change the precipitation to rain this morning,

cutting into the accumulations and potentially watering them down

and diminishing them during the day Thursday. MNZ041>045-047>052-054>058-064-271400-

/O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0011.000000T0000Z-181228T1800Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-

Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-

Meeker-Yellow Medicine-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River,

Cambridge, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield,

and Granite Falls

340 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations

of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…Until noon CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute

Thursday, and potentially the Thursday evening and Friday

morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

