Heavy snow across western,central and northern Minn.; Rain for the Twin Cities today, changes to light snow overnight

This winter storm has dropped 2.9 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The snow total is through 6 a.m., and 2.3 inches of that total was tallied by midnight Wednesday.

Here are some other amounts:

Snowfall totals as of 6 AM:

MSP Airport: 2.9"

Chanhassen NWS: 3.6"

St. Cloud: 2.5"

Eau Claire: 2.7"#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/n2k8gADUQ0 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 27, 2018

The Twin Cities metro area will see periods of rain today, then a mix of rain and snow this Thursday evening changing to all snow overnight. Additional accumulations of around one inch are possible in the metro area overnight, and there could be a brief period of light freezing rain late tonight.

Heavy snow will continue today and tonight across much of western, central and northern Minnesota.

You can check snow accumulations for Minnesota and western Wisconsin as they are posted by the NWS. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.

Heavy snow and strong winds

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern today through Friday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow and rain.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you will also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Here’s a look at projected additional snow totals through Thursday night:

Winter storm warnings are in effect Thursday and Thursday night for the areas that will see the most snow, gusty winds and poor driving conditions:

St. Cloud is among the cities in central Minnesota that are in a winter storm warning today through Friday morning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

658 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS MINNESOTA

AND WISCONSIN THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING… .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas along and

north of a line from Canby to Litchfield to Cambridge through

Friday morning. In the Warned area, expect steady snow, possibly mixed with rain

at times. Occasional light freezing drizzle is possible but little

if any ice accumulation is expected. An additional 3 to 6 inches

snow accumulation is likely through Friday morning. MNZ041>045-047>052-054>058-064-272100-

/O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0011.000000T0000Z-181228T1800Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-

Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-

Meeker-Yellow Medicine-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River,

Cambridge, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield,

and Granite Falls

658 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…Until noon CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions may impact the commute both this evening

and Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet

and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

High winds and snow will create blizzard conditions along the Red River valley in northwestern and west-central Minnesota, plus much of North Dakota, where there is a blizzard warning:

Here’s the blizzard warning map:

Details of the Moorhead, Minn. portion of the blizzard warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

400 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 MNZ002-003-029-NDZ030-038-039-049-052-053-281200-

/O.NEW.KFGF.BZ.W.0003.181227T1800Z-181228T1200Z/

/O.EXT.KFGF.WS.W.0009.000000T0000Z-181227T1800Z/

Norman-Clay-Wilkin-Traill-Barnes-Cass-Ransom-Sargent-Richland-

Including the cities of Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead,

Breckenridge, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Valley City,

Fargo, Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland,

and Wahpeton

400 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST

FRIDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow. Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulations of 10

to 18 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE…Southern Red River Valley. * WHEN…Widespread blizzard conditions will develop early this

afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be nearly impossible.

Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.

Wind chills as low as 25 below zero will cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Grand Forks NWS office posted maps of possible additional snowfall, plus storm total snowfall:

Winter storm warnings continue today through Friday morning in northeastern Minnesota:

Here are details of the Duluth portion of the winter storm warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

309 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …A POTENT WINTER STORM IMPACTING THE NORTHLAND THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING… .A winter storm will impact the Northland today through Friday

morning. Heavy snow is expected across northeast Minnesota into

far northern portions of northern Wisconsin. A wintry mix of rain,

snow and freezing rain is anticipated from the I-35 corridor in

Minnesota through northwest Wisconsin today. Precipitation will

gradually change back to all snow this afternoon across the I-35

corridor in Minnesota and late tonight across northwest Wisconsin.

Gusty northerly winds will develop tonight into Friday morning,

with 10 to 20 mph winds and higher gusts causing drifting and some

blowing snow. Snow will gradually diminish from northwest to

southeast on Friday. Lake effect snow showers will linger across

the snowbelt region of northwest Wisconsin into Friday night. MNZ010>012-018>021-025-026-033>038-WIZ001-002-272115-

/O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0015.000000T0000Z-181228T1800Z/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-Northern Cook and Lake-North Itasca-

Central St. Louis-Southern Lake-Southern Cook-North Cass-

South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Carlton and South St. Louis-Pine-Douglas-Bayfield-

Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Isabella,

Bigfork, Hibbing, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Walker,

Grand Rapids, Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin, Duluth,

Pine City, Hinckley, Superior, Washburn, and Bayfield

309 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 13

inches, except 12 to 17 inches for the higher terrain of the

North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,

north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until noon CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

You can check the latest forecasts, watches and warnings from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Grand Forks, N.D.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

Temperature trends

Thursday afternoon highs are expected to range from the 20s in northwestern Minnesota to the lower 40s on far southeastern Minnesota.

Friday highs will probably happen in the morning in the southeastern half of Minnesota, with falling temps through the day:

Saturday will be chilly, mainly in the teens:

On Sunday, highs rebound into the 20s and lower 30s:

Our average Twin Cities high temp is 24 degrees this time of year.

Shoveling advice

This is wet snow, with rain on top in many areas.

Here’s some shoveling advice, from the NWS:

The weight of the snow is heavier and wetter than normal with this storm, especially in areas where rain has soaked into the snow. Use caution while shoveling. Here are some helpful safety tips. #mnwx #wiwx https://t.co/pgf6rgGYcr — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 27, 2018

I’d add that it would be good idea to clear the slush from sidewalks and driveways before our temperatures plummet late tonight and Friday morning!