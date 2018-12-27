Heaviest snow western, central and northern Minn. into tonight; Metro rain to change to snow

This winter storm dropped 2.9 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.
It’s been raining during the daylight hours across most of the Twin Cities metro area, but there’s snow in parts of the far north metro.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that includes Anoka, Wright and Chisago county for the remainder of this afternoon through the overnight hours:
MNZ053-059-061-065-066-073-WIZ014-280415-
/O.NEW.KMPX.WW.Y.0025.181227T2007Z-181228T1200Z/
Chisago-Wright-Anoka-Renville-McLeod-Redwood-Polk-
Including the cities of Center City, Monticello, Blaine, Olivia,
Hutchinson, Redwood Falls, and Osceola
207 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and central, east
central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in
either state.
The remainder of the metro area could see rain turn into a mix of rain and snow this Thursday evening, then change to all snow overnight. Additional snow accumulations in the central and south metro could be around one inch overnight, and there could also be a brief period of light freezing rain late tonight.
The big picture
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern this afternoon through Friday:
The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow and rain.
As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you will also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.
Warnings
Winter storm warnings continue for much of western, central and northern Minnesota:
Here are details of the winter storm warning that includes St. Cloud:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
207 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
…WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS MINNESOTA
AND WISCONSIN THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING…
.A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas along and
north of a line from Canby to Litchfield to Cambridge through
Friday morning.
In the Warned area, expect steady snow, possibly mixed with rain
at times. Occasional light freezing drizzle is possible but
little if any ice accumulation is expected. An additional 3 to
6 inches snow accumulation is likely through Friday morning.
MNZ041>045-047>052-054>058-064-280415-
/O.EXT.KMPX.WS.W.0011.000000T0000Z-181228T1500Z/
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-
Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-
Meeker-Yellow Medicine-
Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,
Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River,
Cambridge, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield,
and Granite Falls
207 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
…WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in
either state.
A blizzard warning continues for portions of western Minnesota near the Red River:
Details of the blizzard warning, which includes the Moorhead area until 6 a.m. Friday:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
1214 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
MNZ002-003-029-030-040-NDZ030-038-039-049-052-053-281200-
/O.EXP.KFGF.WS.W.0009.000000T0000Z-181227T1800Z/
/O.CON.KFGF.BZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-181228T1200Z/
Norman-Clay-Wilkin-West Otter Tail-Grant-Traill-Barnes-Cass-
Ransom-Sargent-Richland-
Including the cities of Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead,
Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman,
Barrett, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Valley City,
Fargo, Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland,
and Wahpeton
1214 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
…BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…
…WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 5
to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and
southeast North Dakota.
* WHEN…Widespread blizzard conditions through tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be nearly impossible.
Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility,
especially in open country. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero
will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes
tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A winter storm warning covers north-central and northeastern Minnesota through Friday morning:
Details of the warning:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Duluth MN
1158 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
…A WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE NORTHLAND THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING…
.A winter storm will continue to affect the Northland through
Friday morning. Heavy snow is expected across central into northeast
Minnesota into far northern portions of northern Wisconsin. A
wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will affect the
Interstate 35 corridor in east-central Minnesota Minnesota
through northwest Wisconsin today and evening before switching
back to snow tonight. Gusty northerly winds will develop tonight
into Friday morning, with 10 to 20 mph winds and higher gusts
causing drifting and some blowing snow. Snow will gradually
diminish Friday, lingering longest downwind of Lake Superior in
northern Wisconsin.
MNZ010>012-018>021-025-026-033>038-WIZ001-002-280600-
/O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0015.000000T0000Z-181228T1800Z/
Koochiching-North St. Louis-Northern Cook and Lake-North Itasca-
Central St. Louis-Southern Lake-Southern Cook-North Cass-
South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-
Carlton and South St. Louis-Pine-Douglas-Bayfield-
Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Isabella,
Bigfork, Hibbing, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Walker,
Grand Rapids, Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin, Duluth,
Pine City, Hinckley, Superior, Washburn, and Bayfield
1158 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches, except 7 to 10 inches for the higher terrain of the
North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph tonight and Friday
morning.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions will affect the commute this evening and
the commute Friday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at
511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in
either state.
Where to get more info
You can check the latest forecasts and warnings from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Grand Forks, N.D.
Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.
You can check snow accumulations for Minnesota and western Wisconsin as they are posted by the NWS. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.
Temperatures will drop sharply overnight tonight and on Friday, so Twin Cities metro area residents may want to shovel the slush this evening, before it has a chance to freeze solid!
Here’s a tip for snow shovelers:
The weight of the snow is heavier and wetter than normal with this storm, especially in areas where rain has soaked into the snow. Use caution while shoveling. Here are some helpful safety tips. #mnwx #wiwx https://t.co/pgf6rgGYcr
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 27, 2018