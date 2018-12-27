Heaviest snow western, central and northern Minn. into tonight; Metro rain to change to snow

This winter storm dropped 2.9 inches of snow at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

It’s been raining during the daylight hours across most of the Twin Cities metro area, but there’s snow in parts of the far north metro.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that includes Anoka, Wright and Chisago county for the remainder of this afternoon through the overnight hours:

MNZ053-059-061-065-066-073-WIZ014-280415-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WW.Y.0025.181227T2007Z-181228T1200Z/

Chisago-Wright-Anoka-Renville-McLeod-Redwood-Polk-

Including the cities of Center City, Monticello, Blaine, Olivia,

Hutchinson, Redwood Falls, and Osceola

207 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and central, east

central and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

The remainder of the metro area could see rain turn into a mix of rain and snow this Thursday evening, then change to all snow overnight. Additional snow accumulations in the central and south metro could be around one inch overnight, and there could also be a brief period of light freezing rain late tonight.

The big picture

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern this afternoon through Friday:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow and rain.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you will also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Warnings

Winter storm warnings continue for much of western, central and northern Minnesota:

Here are details of the winter storm warning that includes St. Cloud:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

207 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT TRAVEL ACROSS MINNESOTA

AND WISCONSIN THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING… .A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for areas along and

north of a line from Canby to Litchfield to Cambridge through

Friday morning. In the Warned area, expect steady snow, possibly mixed with rain

at times. Occasional light freezing drizzle is possible but

little if any ice accumulation is expected. An additional 3 to

6 inches snow accumulation is likely through Friday morning. MNZ041>045-047>052-054>058-064-280415-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WS.W.0011.000000T0000Z-181228T1500Z/

Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-

Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-

Meeker-Yellow Medicine-

Including the cities of Alexandria, Long Prairie, Little Falls,

Princeton, Mora, Morris, Glenwood, St Cloud, Foley, Elk River,

Cambridge, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Willmar, Litchfield,

and Granite Falls

207 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central

Minnesota. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

A blizzard warning continues for portions of western Minnesota near the Red River:

Details of the blizzard warning, which includes the Moorhead area until 6 a.m. Friday:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Grand Forks ND

1214 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 MNZ002-003-029-030-040-NDZ030-038-039-049-052-053-281200-

/O.EXP.KFGF.WS.W.0009.000000T0000Z-181227T1800Z/

/O.CON.KFGF.BZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-181228T1200Z/

Norman-Clay-Wilkin-West Otter Tail-Grant-Traill-Barnes-Cass-

Ransom-Sargent-Richland-

Including the cities of Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead,

Breckenridge, Fergus Falls, Elbow Lake, Hoffman, Ashby, Herman,

Barrett, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, Portland, Valley City,

Fargo, Lisbon, Enderlin, Gwinner, Milnor, Forman, Rutland,

and Wahpeton

1214 PM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY…

…WINTER STORM WARNING HAS EXPIRED… * WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 5

to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and

southeast North Dakota. * WHEN…Widespread blizzard conditions through tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be nearly impossible.

Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility,

especially in open country. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero

will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes

tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

A winter storm warning covers north-central and northeastern Minnesota through Friday morning:

Details of the warning:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

1158 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …A WINTER STORM WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE NORTHLAND THROUGH

FRIDAY MORNING… .A winter storm will continue to affect the Northland through

Friday morning. Heavy snow is expected across central into northeast

Minnesota into far northern portions of northern Wisconsin. A

wintry mix of rain, snow and freezing rain will affect the

Interstate 35 corridor in east-central Minnesota Minnesota

through northwest Wisconsin today and evening before switching

back to snow tonight. Gusty northerly winds will develop tonight

into Friday morning, with 10 to 20 mph winds and higher gusts

causing drifting and some blowing snow. Snow will gradually

diminish Friday, lingering longest downwind of Lake Superior in

northern Wisconsin. MNZ010>012-018>021-025-026-033>038-WIZ001-002-280600-

/O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0015.000000T0000Z-181228T1800Z/

Koochiching-North St. Louis-Northern Cook and Lake-North Itasca-

Central St. Louis-Southern Lake-Southern Cook-North Cass-

South Itasca-South Cass-Crow Wing-Northern Aitkin-South Aitkin-

Carlton and South St. Louis-Pine-Douglas-Bayfield-

Including the cities of International Falls, Ely, Isabella,

Bigfork, Hibbing, Two Harbors, Silver Bay, Grand Marais, Walker,

Grand Rapids, Pine River, Brainerd, Hill City, Aitkin, Duluth,

Pine City, Hinckley, Superior, Washburn, and Bayfield

1158 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches, except 7 to 10 inches for the higher terrain of the

North Shore. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph tonight and Friday

morning. * WHERE…Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central,

north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN…Until noon CST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions will affect the commute this evening and

the commute Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

Where to get more info

You can check the latest forecasts and warnings from the NWS offices in the Twin Cities, Duluth, Sioux Falls, S.D., and Grand Forks, N.D.

Updated road conditions will be posted by the Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation departments.

You can check snow accumulations for Minnesota and western Wisconsin as they are posted by the NWS. Hover over a location on the NWS snow map to see the snow total and the time of observation.

Temperatures will drop sharply overnight tonight and on Friday, so Twin Cities metro area residents may want to shovel the slush this evening, before it has a chance to freeze solid!

Here’s a tip for snow shovelers: