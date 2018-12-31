Arctic New Year; 40-degrees by Friday?

The National Weather Service is running out of colors for the weather maps. A slew of wintry warnings and advisories rings in 2019 across the Upper Midwest. Check out the wide variety of warnings Monday.

At least it’s not locusts. Yet.

Our New Year’s Eve weather cacophony fades into Arctic blue background muzak New Year’s Day. This cold shot is serious, but brief. Milder Pacific air blows our way by Thursday. January 2019 picks up right where our mild Minnesota December left off.

Get ready for more slushy lawns and sketchy lake ice in the next two weeks.

Snowfall Totals

A solid swath of 3 to 7 inches fell on the last day of 2018 across central and northeast Minnesota. You can check updated snowfall totals here.

Cold Shot

The Arctic air mass sweeping into Minnesota brings the season’s coldest air so far for many locations as we move into 2019.

Rapid warm-up

This cold shot is serious but fleeting. Pacific breezes again blow by Thursday. I think 40-degrees is a real possibility in the Twin Cities and southwest Minnesota Friday and/or Saturday.

El Niño signal