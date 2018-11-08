Snowy Clipper overnight; near 50-degrees in 10 days?

A weak Clipper brings light snow to much of Minnesota overnight. Bands of snow will produce less than an inch in many areas. But more concentrated snow bands will drop 1 to 2 inches in parts of southern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Heavier lake-enhanced snow bands will dump heavy snow in northwest Wisconsin near Lake Superior.

Here’s the quick overview on snowfall for the Upper Midwest.

Anatomy of a Clipper

It’s interesting to see how NOAA’s NAM 3-km resolution model depicts this Clipper. Watch the tightly wrapped vortex spin west across Lake Superior then turn south into northwest Wisconsin. The smaller scale features are really cool to watch and very instrumental in which areas get the heaviest snows.

Cold weekend; warmer next week

This weekend feels more Christmas than Thanksgiving across Minnesota. But temperature will moderate late next week. 40-degrees may be conservative for the Twin Cities by late next week.

Mild around Thanksgiving?

We’re still 2-weeks away from Thanksgiving so confidence here is low. But the upper air patterns I’m seeing suggest a shot of milder air Thanksgiving week. Timing will change, but the idea of 40s to 50-degrees looks reasonable. But dons int he jet mean we’ll have to keep an eye out for possible snow events too. This is the time of year where it can be 50-degrees one day and snowing (heavily) the next.

Explosive Camp Firestorm

Here we go again. Another urban firestorm is in progress as of this writing in Paradise, California.

Midnight at noon: Unbelievable stories and images coming out of #Paradise today as devastating #CampFire continues to burn right through populated areas. These photos were at *12 noon* (!) by Weather West reader evacuating toward Chico. (He has finally made it out). #CAfire #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qO4kVsJCKX — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) November 8, 2018

Fire conditions are explosive. Smoke plumes are visible on Doppler and from space.

Smoke from the Paradise #campfire now filling the sky in San Francisco, over 250km away. pic.twitter.com/aBdzdvf6tJ — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) November 8, 2018

Live copter footage of the #CampFire in Butte Co @ https://t.co/NoOKV7MNY6 – now reports of civilians abandoning their cars trying to escape fire. pic.twitter.com/DPn123LScU — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) November 8, 2018

It's not just the smoke from the #campfire that is seen from space, the flames are so hot that #GOES16 imagery is actually picking up on the fire's heat signature. Note the black pixels (temps >50C) racing SE through #ParadiseCA #CAwx https://t.co/xSwMStKRok horrifying situation pic.twitter.com/krrmqXb8IE — Jack Sillin | weather.us (@JackSillin) November 8, 2018