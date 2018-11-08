Snowy Clipper overnight; near 50-degrees in 10 days?

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Nov 8, 2018
0

A weak Clipper brings light snow to much of Minnesota overnight. Bands of snow will produce less than an inch in many areas. But more concentrated snow bands will drop 1 to 2 inches in parts of southern Minnesota and Wisconsin. Heavier lake-enhanced snow bands will dump heavy snow in northwest Wisconsin near Lake Superior.

Here’s the quick overview on snowfall for the Upper Midwest.

Anatomy of a Clipper

It’s interesting to see how NOAA’s NAM 3-km resolution model depicts this Clipper. Watch the tightly wrapped vortex spin west across Lake Superior then turn south into northwest Wisconsin. The smaller scale features are really cool to watch and very instrumental in which areas get the heaviest snows.

NOAA NAM 3-km model through 6 pm Friday via tropical tidbits.

Cold weekend; warmer next week

This weekend feels more Christmas than Thanksgiving across Minnesota. But temperature will moderate late next week. 40-degrees may be conservative for the Twin Cities by late next week.

NOAA forecast temperatures for Minneapolis via Weather Bell.

Mild around Thanksgiving?

We’re still 2-weeks away from Thanksgiving so confidence here is low. But the upper air patterns I’m seeing suggest a shot of milder air Thanksgiving week. Timing will change, but the idea of 40s to 50-degrees looks reasonable. But dons int he jet mean we’ll have to keep an eye out for possible snow events too. This is the time of year where it can be 50-degrees one day and snowing (heavily) the next.

NOAA

Explosive Camp Firestorm

Here we go again. Another urban firestorm is in progress as of this writing in Paradise, California.

Fire conditions are explosive. Smoke plumes are visible on Doppler and from space.