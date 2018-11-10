Saturday evening/night snowflakes; chilly Sunday, but warmer by mid-week

Yes, this is unusually chilly for early November.

Our Saturday afternoon temps in the 20s were well below our average Nov. 10 Twin Cities high of 45 degrees.

The cold temps combined with late afternoon and evening snowflakes to make it feel really wintry.

Hang in there, we’re expecting some milder weather by the middle of this coming week!

Temperature trends

Sunday highs are expected to be in the 20s across most of Minnesota, with some lower 30s southeast:

The Twin Cities metro area should reach the upper 20s on Veterans Day, and a few spots in the metro could touch 30 degrees.

Metro area highs are expected to reach the lower 20s on Monday, followed by mid 20s Tuesday and upper 30s on Wednesday. We could reach the low to mid 40s on Thursday, followed by 40 on Friday.

Snow at times

Periods of snow are likely Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night across most of Minnesota, plus western Wisconsin.

Northern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin could see some light snow showers at times on Sunday, with an occasional flurry possible in central and southern Minnesota.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential snow pattern Saturday evening through Sunday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of snow.

It’ll probably snow in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop, but the loop illustrates the overall precipitation pattern.

How much snow?

Northern and central Minnesota plus portions of northwestern Wisconsin could see 1 to 2 inches of snow from Saturday evening through the overnight hours Saturday night.

Winds off of Lake Superior will lead to higher snowfall totals in a portion of Cook County of northeastern Minnesota Saturday night into Sunday:

“Tonight” in the snowfall graphic refers to overnight Saturday night.

There’s a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Saturday to noon on Sunday for part of Cook county:

Details of the advisory:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

325 PM CST Sat Nov 10 2018 …ACCUMULATING SNOW OVER SOUTHERN COOK COUNTY TONIGHT AND SUNDAY

MORNING… .Accumulating snow is expected this evening through Sunday morning

over southern Cook county due to anticipated lake effect snow.

The main concern will be slippery road conditions, along with

reduced visibilities. Lake effect snow bands could develop, which

could bring even heavier snow than is currently forecast, so some

uncertainty does exist with these snow amounts. MNZ021-111000-

/O.NEW.KDLH.WW.Y.0023.181111T0300Z-181111T1800Z/

Southern Cook/North Shore-

Including the city of Grand Marais

325 PM CST Sat Nov 10 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST SUNDAY… * WHAT…Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 5 inches expected. * WHERE…Southern Cook/North Shore County. * WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Reduced

visibilities will also be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for lake effect snow means lake effect

snow is forecast that will make travel difficult in some areas.

Use caution when traveling. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

You can check for snow updates from the Duluth office and Twin Cities office of the NWS.

As always, updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you will also see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

Snow accumulations Saturday evening/night in the Twin Cities metro area are expected to less than one inch, but a few spots near the northern edge of the metro could see a bit more than that.

Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving is Nov. 22 this year.

The Nov. 18 through Nov. 24 outlook from the Climate Prediction Center of the National Weather Service shows a tendency for above-normal temperatures in Minnesota:

That would be nice!

Check for updates as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

Programming note

