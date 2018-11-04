Rain returns Monday afternoon; chilly temps this week

It was nice to get some extra sleep Sunday morning, with the change back to Central Standard Time.

Sunday night snow in northeastern Minnesota

Snow was falling over portions of northeastern Minnesota Sunday evening, with several more inches of snow possible in some areas before it ends later Sunday night.

The National Weather Service continues a winter storm warning for portions of Cook county until 6 a.m. Monday, while a winter weather advisory runs until 6 a.m. Monday in the remainder of Cook county and much of Lake county:

Here are details of the winter storm warning:

National Weather Service Duluth MN

330 PM CST Sun Nov 4 2018 …SNOW CONTINUES BUT WILL DECREASE SOUTH TO NORTH TONIGHT… MNZ021-050930-

Southern Cook/North Shore-

Including the city of Grand Marais

330 PM CST Sun Nov 4 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations late this

afternoon into tonight will range from 3 to 6 inches. Much

lighter amounts will occur close to Lake Superior. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph will also occur into the evening. * WHERE…Southern Cook/North Shore County. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

And details of the winter weather advisory:

National Weather Service Duluth MN

330 PM CST Sun Nov 4 2018 …SNOW CONTINUES BUT WILL DECREASE SOUTH TO NORTH TONIGHT… MNZ012-020-050930-

Northern Cook/Northern Lake-Southern Lake/North Shore-

Including the cities of Isabella, Two Harbors, and Silver Bay

330 PM CST Sun Nov 4 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

MONDAY… * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations late this afternoon

and tonight will range from 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE…Northern Cook/Northern Lake and Southern Lake/North

Shore Counties. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

Rain returns on Monday

Rain is expected to move into southwestern and south-central Minnesota Monday morning, and then expand to the northeast. The rain is expected to spread over the Twin Cities metro area Monday afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Sunday evening through Monday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain or snow.

Temperature trends

Monday highs will be in the 40s across most of Minnesota, with some 30s in the northeast:

Most of Minnesota will top out in the 30s on Tuesday, with some lower 40s southeast:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to be around 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Metro highs might only reach the low to mid 30s on Thursday and Friday.

It’s time to find our warm coats!