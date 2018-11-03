Rain and snow mix on Sunday; really chilly by the end of next week

Will it rain or snow?

Yes.

We’ll see some raindrops and snowflakes in much of Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin on Sunday.

Rain and snow potential

Rain is expected to expand across roughly the southern half of Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin Saturday evening. During the overnight hours it will probably mix with snow in many areas, including the Twin Cities metro area, and the precipitation will expand to the northeast.

In Sunday, a rain/snow mix is expected in the metro area and southern and east-central Minnesota, while northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin see mostly snow.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern Saturday evening through Sunday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain or snow.

It’ll probably rain and snow in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop, but the loop illustrates the overall precipitation pattern.

Snow potential

The Twin Cities metro area could see less than one inch of snow accumulation on Sunday, mainly on grassy areas.

Check later forecasts, since the temperature profile could change and forecasts might need some tweaks.

Northeastern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin are expected to see the heaviest snow on Sunday:

“Tonight” in the graphic refers to Saturday night

A winter storm watch includes portions of northeastern Minnesota from 2 p.m. Sunday until midnight Sunday:

A winter weather advisory includes much of northwestern Wisconsin from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Details of the winter storm watch:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

307 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018 …SNOW DEVELOPING SUNDAY… MNZ012-021-041000-

/O.NEW.KDLH.WS.A.0010.181104T2000Z-181105T0600Z/

Northern Cook/Northern Lake-Southern Cook/North Shore-

Including the cities of Isabella and Grand Marais

307 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING… * WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snowfall of 6 inches or more

is possible Sunday afternoon into Sunday night over eastern Cook

County. * WHERE…Eastern Cook County. * WHEN…From Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.

And details of the winter weather advisory for northwestern Wisconsin:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

307 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018 …SNOW DEVELOPING SUNDAY… WIZ007>009-041000-

/O.NEW.KDLH.WW.Y.0021.181104T1300Z-181104T2200Z/

Washburn-Sawyer-Price-

Including the cities of Spooner, Hayward, and Phillips

307 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM CST

SUNDAY… * WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches expected with locally higher amounts to 5 inches

possible. * WHERE…Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. * WHEN…From 7 AM to 4 PM CST Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be found at

511wi.gov, or by calling 511.

Temperature trends

Sunday highs are expected to range from the mid 30s to around 40 in Minnesota.

On Monday, many areas will see low to mid 40s:

Central and southern Minnesota will probably top out in the lower 40s on Tuesday, with 30s north:

The Twin Cities metro area could reach 40 degrees on Wednesday, but chilly highs in the low to mid 30s arfe expected on Thursday and Friday.

Clocks go back

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, so clocks should be turned back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night:

As we prepare our clocks to “fall back” for the end of Daylight Saving Time, prepare your home & family for emergencies. 1. Do a fire drill at home & write a family plan

2. Replace batteries in your NOAA Weather Radio

3. Replace batteries in your smoke/carbon monoxide detectors pic.twitter.com/gR9WY10BRE — NWS (@NWS) November 3, 2018

Programming note

