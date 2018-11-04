Rain and snow; advisories and warnings northeastern Minn. and western Wisc.

A combo of rain and wet snow will fall over much of eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin today and this evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern today and tonight:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain or snow.

It’ll probably rain and snow in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop, but the loop illustrates the overall precipitation pattern.

Snowy details

The Twin Cities metro area will have a mix of rain and snow today, and some metro locations could see minor snow accumulations of less than one inch, mainly on grassy areas. Some spots in the northeastern part of the metro could see one inch or more of slushy snow.

Check later forecasts, since the temperature profile could change and forecasts might need some tweaks.

Portions of northeastern Minnesota and northern/western Wisconsin are expected to see the heaviest snow today and tonight:

Winter weather advisories cover parts of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern/northern Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for portions of Cook county of Minnesota:

The winter weather advisory does not include the seven-county Twin Cities metro area:

Another view of potential snow accumulations today and tonight:

Advisory and warning details

The winter storm warning for portions of Cook county, from the Duluth NWS office:

Southern Cook/North Shore-

Including the city of Grand Marais

219 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches

or more is possible, with the heaviest amounts possible in the

highest elevations above 1600 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. * WHERE…Southern Cook/North Shore County. * WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult, especially

this afternoon and evening. Some limited visibility will be

possible due to gusty easterly winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

The winter weather advisory for the remainder of Cook county, plus parts of Lake county:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

219 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018 …SNOW DEVELOPING SUNDAY… .Light to moderate snowfall is expected later this morning and

will continue through the evening hours tonight, mainly from

northwest Wisconsin north towards the Minnesota Arrowhead. The

heaviest snowfall amounts are expected over the eastern tip of

the Arrowhead region, with lesser amounts expected over the rest

of the Arrowhead region and over northwest Wisconsin. Strong

easterly winds of 30 to 40 mph will be possible, which could lead

to blowing snow over the Arrowhead region. MNZ012-042200-

/O.UPG.KDLH.WS.A.0010.181104T2000Z-181105T0600Z/

/O.EXB.KDLH.WW.Y.0021.181104T2000Z-181105T1200Z/

Northern Cook/Northern Lake-

Including the city of Isabella

219 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM CST MONDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

expected, with heavier amounts up to 8 inches possible east of

* WHERE…Northern Cook/Northern Lake County. * WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org, and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 511 in

either state.

And the advisory for portions of western Wisconsin:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

449 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018 …WET SNOW EXPECTED THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON IN WESTERN

WISCONSIN… .Rain will change over to snow this morning and continue through

the afternoon hours. The snow may be heavy at times. Warmer air

will arrive by afternoon and turn the snow back to rain. General

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected through early this

afternoon, although some isolated locations in northern Rusk

county may receive up to 5 inches. WIZ014>016-027-041900-

/O.CON.KMPX.WW.Y.0021.000000T0000Z-181104T2200Z/

Polk-Barron-Rusk-Chippewa-

Including the cities of Osceola, Rice Lake, Ladysmith,

and Chippewa Falls

449 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches expected, with isolated locations in northern Rusk county

* WHERE…Rusk, Polk, Chippewa and Barron Counties. * WHEN…Until 4 PM CST this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org and for Wisconsin at 511wi.gov, or by calling 5 1 1 in

either state.

You can check on weather updates from the Duluth office and Twin Cities office of the NWS.

Programming note

