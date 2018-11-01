Pattern change: Periods of rain and snow this weekend

It’s been a great run of sunshine and fine weather this week. I am pleased to report a few annuals at the Weather Lab are still in bloom as of Nov. 1.

Pattern change ahead

Our weather pattern takes a turn for the cooler and wetter this weekend across Minnesota.

An inbound low-pressure system brings spotty rain and snow showers Friday, then more consistent rain and snow areas Saturday into Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NAM 3 km resolution model seems to have a pretty good handle on the general rain and snow areas Friday night through Saturday.

Light accumulation up north

Flakes will fly in central and northern Minnesota. Expect minor accumulations the next few days.

November blues

I should write a blues ballad about November. So why is November my least favorite month in Minnesota?

November is the month with the biggest average temperature drop in Minnesota.

In the Twin Cities, the average high temperature falls from 50 degrees on Nov. 1 to 33 degrees by Nov. 30.

November is the cloudiest month on average in Minnesota.

The Twin Cities averages just 39 percent of possible sunshine in November.

The average date of the first 1-inch snowfall in the Twin Cities is Nov. 18.

The good news? Winter gets sunnier as it moves forward in Minnesota. By February we average 59 percent of possible sunshine in the Twin Cities. Silver linings, people.

Cooler next week

Temperatures gradually chill in the next week. Highs in the 30s will feel different after a long run of highs in the 50s.

As of now, I don’t see any big snow in sight. Yet. There are some signals southern Minnesota could reach 50 degrees again around Nov. 12-13.

Stay tuned.