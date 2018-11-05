Arrowhead snow; sloppy Election Day; cold snap later this week

It’s back!

Several inches of snow fell Sunday on Minnesota’s Arrowhead region and along the North Shore. Many spots picked up 1 to 2 inches. Finland, Minn., reported 6 inches of fresh November snow.

Here’s the snowy view from the Bearskin Lodge on East Bearskin Lake along the Gunflint Trail Monday morning.

3 E Finland [Lake Co, MN] TRAINED SPOTTER reports SNOW of 6.00 INCH at 4 Nov, 10:21 PM CST —

Rare meteorological setup

The meteorological setup with this snow was unusual. Warmer water temperatures in the 40s over Lake Superior kept precipitation as rain over the big lake. As moisture hit the cooler temperatures in the 30s over the land it quickly changed to snow. Combine the orographic effect as the air rose nearly 1,000 feet up the hill and you subtract another 5 degrees.

This temperature-critical situation produced subfreezing air over land that kept precipitation as snow.

Check out the radar loop from Sunday night.

Perfect timing

It is winter weather awareness week in Minnesota and Wisconsin after all. Find out more here.

Today is the 1st day of Winter Weather Awareness Week in Minnesota & Wisconsin. Follow along this week to learn about winter hazards that you can prepare for. As always, you can visit https://t.co/LIHF6pK40M for additional safety info. Today's topic is Winter Storms. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/dHWeaLXZV6 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 5, 2018

Messy Election Day

Election Day in Minnesota brings a messy mix of rain and snow. Minnesota rides the northwest edge of a large system racing through the Ohio Valley. Heavier rains fall in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois and into the northeast U.S.

Here’s the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System from midday Monday through Tuesday.

I don’t think our weather will be a big factor for Minnesotans Tuesday. The Twin Cities should see mostly rain, but don’t be shocked to see some periods of snow also as the colder air pushes south. A few inches of snow will accumulate around the Iron Range.

Another round of precipitation moves into the Northland this afternoon, in the form of rain, which will transition to a rain/snow mix tonight through Tuesday evening. Light #snow accumulations expected, between 1 to 4" possible, heaviest near #GrandRapids. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/0dVAbkWS5P — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) November 5, 2018

Season’s coldest air later this week

A strong blue front will sweep across the nation Tuesday. And yes, I am talking weather here. The coldest air so far this season arrives. This will be the first real prolonged, deep, freeze for many of us.

Lows tumble in the teens in the Twin Cities later this week into the weekend. Highs may not reach freezing for several days.

Buckle up!