Messy election day; first solid, prolonged freeze this week

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Nov 5, 2018
Cast one weather vote for early voting. I expect a messy election day from Minnesota to New England, to Atlanta. A wrapped up storm system races east Tuesday. The system brings rain and snow to Minnesota. Widespread rain and even some severe weather will rumble across the eastern U.S.

Here’s NOAA’s GFS model from 7 am to 7 pm CDT Tuesday.

NOAA GFS model for election day 2018 via tropical tidbits.

In Minnesota, we can expect a rain-snow mix. Snow will accumulate up north.

Winter weather awareness week

It’s a good time to think about getting through another Upper Midwest winter safely. This is winter weather awareness week in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Hard freeze

No more frost just nipping around the edges. Our inbound air mass brings a solid prolonged freeze to all of Minnesota this week. Did you get those hose bibs drained and shut off yet?

NOAA via Weather Bell.

So far I don’t see any big snows in sight just yet.

Stay tuned.

 