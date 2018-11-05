Messy election day; first solid, prolonged freeze this week

Cast one weather vote for early voting. I expect a messy election day from Minnesota to New England, to Atlanta. A wrapped up storm system races east Tuesday. The system brings rain and snow to Minnesota. Widespread rain and even some severe weather will rumble across the eastern U.S.

Here’s NOAA’s GFS model from 7 am to 7 pm CDT Tuesday.

In Minnesota, we can expect a rain-snow mix. Snow will accumulate up north.

Rain will move into the northland from the south this evening and will change over to snow through the day on Tuesday. Expect this snowfall pic.twitter.com/CRE9WCDgpq — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) November 5, 2018

Winter weather awareness week

It’s a good time to think about getting through another Upper Midwest winter safely. This is winter weather awareness week in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Welcome to Winter Hazard Awareness Week 2018! Monday is all about winter storms. Make sure you know the meaning of the advisories, watches, and warnings the National Weather Service issues. Check https://t.co/Jwa6DMgmod for current warnings. #mnwx #WinterWeatherPreparednessWeek pic.twitter.com/hCRun3z3qG — Hennepin County EM (@HennepinEM) November 5, 2018

How do Winter Storms occur? Here are two examples of systems that often impact the Great Lakes region. #MNwx #WIwx pic.twitter.com/RzbGKFD0uO — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) November 5, 2018

Hard freeze

No more frost just nipping around the edges. Our inbound air mass brings a solid prolonged freeze to all of Minnesota this week. Did you get those hose bibs drained and shut off yet?

So far I don’t see any big snows in sight just yet.

Stay tuned.