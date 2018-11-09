Light snow showers at times, windy and cold; chilly weekend

I would bet that many people aren’t amused when they wake up to cold, wind and snow on Nov. 9.

It was a wintry scene this morning in many parts of the Twin Cities metro:

Some roads are slick on this Friday morning and the Minnesota Department of Transportation has reported several spin outs and crashes on metro area roads. Be careful out there.

After this batch of snow moves on, we could see occasional light snow showers in the metro area Friday afternoon. And it will be windy, so it’ll feel even chillier than our air temperatures, which will hover in the 20s.

This is way colder than our average Twin Cities high temp of 45 degrees!

Temperature trends

It’ll be a chilly weekend.

Saturday highs are expected to be in the 20s across most of Minnesota:

We’ll see a lot of highs in the 20s on Sunday too, with some 30s southeast:

Twin Cities metro area highs are expected to reach the upper 20s on Saturday, and lower 30s on Sunday. Metro area highs retreat into the mid 20s for Monday and Tuesday, followed by mid 30s Wednesday and around 40 Thursday.

Heavy snow for some

Areas of light snow showers will move across Minnesota Friday afternoon and evening. Parts of northeastern Minnesota near Lake Superior will see heavy lake-effect snows, and a winter storm warning is in effect until 2 p.m. up there:

Details of the winter storm warning in northeastern Minnesota:

MNZ021-092000-

/O.EXB.KDLH.WS.W.0014.000000T0000Z-181109T2000Z/

Southern Cook/North Shore-

Including the city of Grand Marais

824 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON… * WHAT…Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches. * WHERE…Southern Cook/North Shore County. * WHEN…Until 2 PM CST this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for heavy lake effect snow means

significant amounts of lake effect snow are forecast that will

make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel,

keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case

of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Minnesota can be found at

511mn.org or by calling 511.

Updated weather information can be heard on the Minnesota Public Radio Network, and you can see updated weather info on the MPR News live weather blog.

There is also a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Saturday for portions of northern Wisconsin:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Duluth MN

824 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018 …SIGNIFICANT SNOWFALL FOR PARTS OF THE NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

TODAY… .A low pressure system will bring a quick-hitting burst of heavy

snowfall to the south shore today. Snow will become heavier as

the day progresses with the most intense snowfall this afternoon

across northern parts of Iron and Ashland counties. Light to

moderate snow will occur today along the Bayfield Peninsula and

in Price county. Heavy snow rates and strong winds off the lake

gusting to 20 to 30 mph will lead to near zero visibility at

times today. Travel may be nearly impossible at times this

afternoon, especially along Highway 77 between Mellen and

Ironwood. Snow gradually ends late tonight and early Saturday

morning. WIZ003-004-100230-

/O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0014.000000T0000Z-181110T1200Z/

Ashland-Iron-

Including the cities of Ashland and Hurley

824 AM CST Fri Nov 9 2018 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST

SATURDAY… * WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

15 inches expected across northern Iron and Ashland county

along Highway 77. Lesser amounts for the lower elevations of

Ashland county including the city of Ashland where 3 to 5

inches is expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE…Iron and Ashland Counties. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

MnDOT and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will post road condition updates. You can check on weather updates from the Duluth office of the NWS.

You can check to see snow totals as they are posted by the NWS. Weather observers take snow measurements at various times throughout the day, so snow reports aren’t all posted at the same time.

Weekend snow chances

Another batch of snow is expected to spread across the northern half of Minnesota Saturday afternoon into Saturday night and early Sunday. Southern Minnesota could see some scattered snow showers, mainly late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

A few flurries could pass through southern Minnesota on Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from Friday afternoon through Sunday afternoon:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain or snow.

It’ll probably snow in some areas that look dry in the NAM loop, but the loop illustrates the overall precipitation pattern.

