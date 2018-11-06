Election day snowflakes ride in on a December air mass

Paul HuttnerPaul Huttner Nov 6, 2018
You knew it would happen sooner or later. The season’s coldest air mass so far blows into Minnesota today. Temperatures the next several days will be below freezing across most of Minnesota. Lows in the single digits and teens will produce a hard freeze across the state.

So far today’s rain and snow is not enough to keep hearty Minnesotans from voting.

Rain gradually changes to snow as the colder air edges south today. We may see a few flakes in the Twin Cities, but the bulk of any snowy accumulations will be up north.

The coming cold changes the equation for Minnesotans. We dress differently. Commutes can feature suddenly icy bridge decks and ramps. Temperatures over the next week require a different level of situational weather awareness. And more hot coffee.

Winter weather awareness week

I still don’t see any big snows for Minnesota just yet. But we know our Minnesota winter will eventually deliver. It’s winter weather awareness week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Do you have a winter car safety kit?

Coffee cup plot

