Election day snowflakes ride in on a December air mass

You knew it would happen sooner or later. The season’s coldest air mass so far blows into Minnesota today. Temperatures the next several days will be below freezing across most of Minnesota. Lows in the single digits and teens will produce a hard freeze across the state.

So far today’s rain and snow is not enough to keep hearty Minnesotans from voting.

The rain is no deterrent to voters lined up outside First Universalist Church in #Mpls pic.twitter.com/dei983xXCB — Matt Sepic (@msepic) November 6, 2018

Rain gradually changes to snow as the colder air edges south today. We may see a few flakes in the Twin Cities, but the bulk of any snowy accumulations will be up north.

The coming cold changes the equation for Minnesotans. We dress differently. Commutes can feature suddenly icy bridge decks and ramps. Temperatures over the next week require a different level of situational weather awareness. And more hot coffee.

Coldest air of the season is expected in parts of the Plains, Midwest and Northeast late this week: https://t.co/VQ9H8DPyuC pic.twitter.com/1uGTdcvg3H — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 6, 2018

Winter weather awareness week

I still don’t see any big snows for Minnesota just yet. But we know our Minnesota winter will eventually deliver. It’s winter weather awareness week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Do you have a winter car safety kit?

Riding out a winter storm can be easy and safe if you prepare. Before the storm, stock up on non-perishable foods and water; toiletry items and lots more. Make sure the elderly or shut-ins are cared for. #winterprep pic.twitter.com/lhVaIzT5QF — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) November 6, 2018

Coffee cup plot

Here’s an interesting way to look at how earth’s climate has warmed. My desk looks like this most mornings.