December breeze: season’s coldest air blowing in

It’s time to put the driveway snow stakes in.

The season’s coldest air blows over Minnesota the next several days. Temperatures will run about 10 to 20 degrees colder than average into this weekend.

Let’s cut to the cold weather chase. Here’s a look at forecast temperatures in the Twin Cities for the next 10 days.

A few models advertise a chance of accumulating snow Friday.

Unseasonably cool

Our inbound cold air shot is not your typical run of the mill November cold front. The average high in the Twin Cities Wednesday is 46 degrees. So temperatures 10 to 20 degrees colder than average are significantly unseasonable.

And the cold air is here to stay for a while. Check out the six- to 10-day outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.

Milder in about 10 days?

The weather maps show some signs of moderation the weekend of Nov. 17-18. Milder southerly breezes could boost temps back into the upper 40s or even 50s.

The upper-air pattern shows a more westerly flow in about 10 days.

If the above pattern verifies, that could bring milder temperatures for the last two weeks of November overall across the northern United States.

Here’s NOAA’s week 3-4 temperature outlook.

Stay tuned.