Brushed by a Clipper Thursday evening

November Clipper

The cold air is here. Now we watch for passing low-pressure systems and the potential for falling snow. The next system arrives Thursday evening. Southern Minnesota gets brushed by a passing Clipper. The Twin Cities area looks to ride the northern edge of the snow zone.

NOAA’s NAM 3-km resolution model favors light snow developing Thursday afternoon and evening across southern Minnesota.

Snowfall accumulations should be less than an inch in the Twin Cities. But southern Minnesota along the I-90 corridor picks up 1 to 3-inches Thursday night into Friday morning. Albert Lea and Rochester could approach the 3-inch mark.

Milder air next week

Our first real cold snap peaks this weekend. A westerly air flow blows in milder air late next week. Temperatures should pus into the 40s once again.

Winter weather awareness week

Our early cold and snow are timely for winter weather awareness week in Minnesota and Wisconsin. This morning’s accident count shows we need to brush up on our winter driving technique.

If you must travel during a winter storm, or any time in the winter, be smart and be prepared- warm clothes, blankets, cell phone, full tank. And slow down, be aware. #winterprep pic.twitter.com/kOzL0kzSNo — NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) November 7, 2018

Cold wet October

Minnesota enjoyed 5 straight warmer than average months from May through September. Then, somebody flipped the cold weather switch in October. Most of the nation was cold and wet last month.

Sub-freezing weather fun

The cold season brings some interesting and beautiful snow and ice formations. Check out the hoarfrost on this Alaska lake.

The recent calm, clear nights across parts of the Interior have provided suitable conditions for frost formation. Here's some photos from this morning of hoarfrost on Smith Lake in Fairbanks. Lakes are freezing but thickness is 1 to 3 inches with weak areas. #akwx pic.twitter.com/qvwgQowHUR — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) November 3, 2018

Climate change election results

Climate change is increasingly rising as an election issue. Here’s are two good takes on how voters reacted Tuesday.

How science fared in the midterms, by @bbguari and @sarahkaplan48. More candidates with science backgrounds on the ballot than ever before. @HouseScience will have a new chair: @RepEBJ. A former nurse, she'll be the first STEM chair since the 90s.https://t.co/GpwJgFAHol — Angela Fritz (@angelafritz) November 7, 2018