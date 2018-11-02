Blasé weekend; season’s coldest air ahead late next week

It was a good run while it lasted. Our weather takes a turn for the drismal this weekend. I may be generous in giving this weekend 3 of 10 weather stars.

A slow-moving low-pressure system drifts across the Upper Midwest through Sunday. We’ll see a few spotty showers overnight into early Saturday, but the bulk of the steadier rain spreads across Minnesota from west to east Saturday. The bulk of the rain in the Twin Cities looks likely to arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. The system brings generally light rain showers to southern Minnesota, with snow bands from Brainerd to Mille Lacs, Duluth and the into northeast Minnesota. Some snowflakes may fly in the Twin Cities Sunday morning.

NOAA’s GFS model seems to have a pretty good handle on timing and rain/snow zones this weekend.

Generally light rain

Most of Minnesota will pick up less than half an inch of rain this weekend. The best chance for higher totals will be in the southeast third of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Election day rain?

A strong storm will bring heavy rain to Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan on election day. The western edge of this system may bring a rain-snow mix to eastern Minnesota including the Twin Cities. Further south, a major severe weather outbreak looks likely on election day in the Ohio Valley.

#ElectionDay #weather increasingly likely to feature a storm with impacts in the Great Lakes, Midwest, South and East. https://t.co/ypOe6mlfPk pic.twitter.com/AsLy76rkAg — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 2, 2018

Season’s coldest air ahead next week

The season’s coldest air so far will rush south behind the election day storm. Highs in the 20s in northern Minnesota and lows near zero late next week. Most all of Minnesota will see solid, prolonged freeze late next week.

Fall back

Yes, the sun sets at 4:57 pm in the Twin Cities Sunday. The good news? We gain an hour of daylight in the morning. In MPR-speak, we’re robbing daylight from Tom Crann to pay Cathy Wurzer.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back Saturday night!