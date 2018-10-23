Winning the lottery? You’re much more likely to be struck by lightning

It’s said ex-park ranger Roy C. Sullivan was hit by lightning seven times. Roy was an extreme case, but his weather misfortune makes a good statistical point. The odds of you being killed by a natural weather disaster are much higher than winning the lottery.

The Twin Cities National Weather Service office illustrates that fact nicely in this morning’s tweet.

Think you're going to hit it big tonight? We are crossing our fingers here too! 😉 Not to be a buzzkill, but being a scientific agency we have to point out your chances of being killed by natural disasters are significantly higher. Bottom line is always be prepared! pic.twitter.com/hJJeT9jDs4 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 23, 2018

But hey, a guy can dream.

Drying out

Our Minnesota sunny streak continues Tuesday. The Twin Cities has recorded just .12 inch of precipitation in the past 12 days. Nine of the past 12 days have been dry. I’ve seen good progress in the harvest for farmers in eastern Carver County in the past 10 days.

High temperatures land a few degrees either side of 50-degrees for the next few days in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.

Wetter pattern ahead

Rain showers arrive Thursday and Friday. Spotty rain in the next week may become more focused in the days surrounding Halloween. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System paints three systems. The first two are weaker. The third arrives around Halloween with a cold rain.

Early indications are that temperatures will be close enough to freezing that next week’s system will have to be watched for snow potential.

Hurricane Willa heads ashore Tuesday

Not the best day for a vacation along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

The core of dangerous Hurricane #Willa is expected to pass over Las Islas Marias, Mexico very soon. While the Cat. 4 storm is forecast to gradually weaken today, Willa is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches mainland Mexico. More: https://t.co/Qip8FsPlDB pic.twitter.com/u43MQUJmxb — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 23, 2018

Willa will make landfall this evening north of Puerto Vallarta.