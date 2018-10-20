Warmer and bright on Sunday; big change from last October

Was it windy enough for you on Saturday?

The peak Saturday wind gust at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 49 mph.

Here are some other impressive Saturday wind gusts:

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

1215 PM CDT Sat Oct 20 2018 …HIGHEST WIND GUSTS OCTOBER 20TH AM… Location Speed Time/Date

Eden Prairie AP 51 MPH 0452 AM 10/20

Madelia 3ENE 50 MPH 0930 AM 10/20

Minneapolis-St. Paul AP 49 MPH 0454 AM 10/20

Alexandria AP 48 MPH 0639 AM 10/20

Fairmont AP 48 MPH 1004 AM 10/20

St. Paul Dwtn AP 48 MPH 0449 AM 10/20

Mankato AP 47 MPH 0904 AM 10/20

Alexandria 2SSE 47 MPH 0620 AM 10/20

Paynesville AP 47 MPH 0655 AM 10/20

Eau Claire AP 46 MPH 1007 AM 10/20

Litchfield 3S 46 MPH 0711 AM 10/20

Winthrop 2W 46 MPH 0850 AM 10/20

St. Cloud AP 46 MPH 0352 AM 10/20

Waseca AP 45 MPH 0955 AM 10/20

Waseca 1SSE 45 MPH 0935 AM 10/20

Lake Elmo AP 44 MPH 0455 AM 10/20

Glencoe AP 44 MPH 0755 AM 10/20

Lakeville AP 44 MPH 0535 AM 10/20

Sauk Centre 2SE 44 MPH 0510 AM 10/20

Owatonna AP 44 MPH 0611 AM 10/20

Litchfield AP 43 MPH 0735 AM 10/20

Menomonie AP 43 MPH 0535 AM 10/20

Blue Earth 2NW 43 MPH 1000 AM 10/20

Cannon Falls 7SSE 43 MPH 0935 AM 10/20

Redwood Falls AP 43 MPH 0926 AM 10/20

Stanton AP 43 MPH 0555 AM 10/20

Silver Lake 3E 42 MPH 0631 AM 10/20

Belgrade 3ESE 42 MPH 0645 AM 10/20

Henderson 4ENE 42 MPH 0506 AM 10/20

Long Prairie AP 41 MPH 0537 AM 10/20

Sauk Centre AP 41 MPH 0655 AM 10/20

Glenwood AP 41 MPH 0655 AM 10/20

Hutchinson AP 41 MPH 0815 AM 10/20

New Prague 2W 41 MPH 0630 AM 10/20

Ellendale 5NNE 41 MPH 0946 AM 10/20

Morris AP 41 MPH 0655 AM 10/20

Mayer 1NE 40 MPH 0620 AM 10/20

Hanley Falls 40 MPH 0940 AM 10/20

Red Wing 4W 40 MPH 0520 AM 10/20

Rush City AP 40 MPH 0855 AM 10/20

Willmar AP 39 MPH 0735 AM 10/20

Mora 1ENE 39 MPH 0408 AM 10/20

Crystal AP 39 MPH 0751 AM 10/20

Clearwater 1SE 39 MPH 0410 AM 10/20

Clara City 2WSW 39 MPH 1045 AM 10/20

New Germany 1NW 39 MPH 0830 AM 10/20

Montevideo AP 39 MPH 0855 AM 10/20

New Richmond AP 39 MPH 0955 AM 10/20

Carver 3S 39 MPH 0649 AM 10/20

Cumberland AP 39 MPH 0855 AM 10/20

New Ulm AP 39 MPH 0935 AM 10/20

Benson AP 38 MPH 0655 AM 10/20

Santiago 3E 38 MPH 1120 AM 10/20

Mora AP 38 MPH 0337 AM 10/20

Harris 2N 38 MPH 0405 AM 10/20

Princeton AP 38 MPH 0336 AM 10/20

Red Wing AP 38 MPH 0915 AM 10/20

Albert Lea AP 37 MPH 1055 AM 10/20

Harding 3WNW 37 MPH 0335 AM 10/20

Starbuck 8SSW 37 MPH 0640 AM 10/20

Rice 1NNW 37 MPH 0330 AM 10/20

Skyline 37 MPH 0920 AM 10/20

Milaca 8N 37 MPH 0750 AM 10/20

Tony AP 37 MPH 1115 AM 10/20

Rice Lake AP 37 MPH 0835 AM 10/20

Augusta 1NW 36 MPH 0705 AM 10/20

Appleton AP 36 MPH 1012 AM 10/20

Ladysmith 2SW 36 MPH 0805 AM 10/20

Maple Lake AP 36 MPH 0455 AM 10/20

Osceola AP 36 MPH 0935 AM 10/20

Olivia AP 36 MPH 0935 AM 10/20

Cambridge AP 35 MPH 0415 AM 10/20

Buffalo AP 35 MPH 0615 AM 10/20

Madison AP 35 MPH 0955 AM 10/20

Granite Falls AP 35 MPH 0915 AM 10/20

Little Falls AP 35 MPH 0115 AM 10/20

South St. Paul AP 35 MPH 1155 AM 10/20

Gordonsville 34 MPH 1100 AM 10/20

Dundas 5WNW 34 MPH 1110 AM 10/20

Marietta 5SSW 34 MPH 1000 AM 10/20

Vadnais Hgts 1SSE 34 MPH 0901 AM 10/20

St. Paul 1NNE 34 MPH 0911 AM 10/20

South St. Paul 1WSW 34 MPH 0921 AM 10/20 Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying

equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers

for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

Thankfully, winds will be much lower on Sunday.

Temperature trends

Low temps are expected to drop into the 20s across Minnesota and western Wisconsin overnight Saturday night.

High temps will be enjoyable on Sunday, with lots of 50s:

Highs will be in the 40s in about the northern third of Minnesota, and a few spots in the southwest could touch 60 degrees.

Monday will feature similar high temps:

We’re expecting Twin Cities metro area highs in the upper 40s on Tuesday, followed by middle 50s Wednesday through Friday.

Our average high this time of year is 56 degrees in the Twin Cities metro area.

A different kind of October

In the Twin Cities metro area, 17 out of 20 days this month have been cooler than normal. Last October, 15 of the first 20 days of October were warmer than normal in the metro area. Our Twin Cities high temp was 78 degrees on October 20, 2017!

Fall colors

If you’re planning some weekend leaf-peeping, you’ll be interested in the latest fall color report from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:

Keep in mind that all deciduous trees are included in the fall color report, not just maples.

A Wisconsin fall color report is also available.

