Shower chances linger into the weekend; Halloween update

We’ve seen a dry stretch of weather over the past 10 days, which is fine because September and early October were wet.

Nine of the past 10 days have been dry (no measurable rain) at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport:

There was a tiny bit of rain last Friday morning, with .02 of an inch reported at MSP airport.

Drought free

We still have ample soil moisture across most of Minnesota.

The latest report from U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions, but not drought, in parts of northwestern Minnesota:

There is a very tiny spot in far western Marshall County with moderate drought.

Rain chances

Western and northern Minnesota are seeing the most widespread rains Thursday morning.

Looking ahead:

All of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will have rain or a chance of rain Thursday afternoon and evening.

Periods of rain are likely for must of us on Friday.

Another wave of showers is expected to move across Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Saturday and Saturday night. The best chance of showers in the Twin Cities is expected to be late Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night.

Scattered showers are still possible on Sunday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential rain pattern Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening:

The color chart to the right of the loop refers to the strength of the signal that returns to the radar, not to the amount of rain.

Halloween sprinkles or flakes?

NOAA’s latest Global Forecast System model shows a rain shower chance in southern Minnesota Halloween evening:

Parts of northern Minnesota could see scattered snow showers.

We’ll keep you posted.

Temperature trends



Most of Minnesota will see highs in the 40s this Thursday afternoon, with some 50s in the south.

Similar highs are on tap for Friday:

And also on Saturday:

Highs in the 40s will be common on Sunday:

Twin Cities metro area highs don’t move much next week, with lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday, and around 50 on Wednesday.

Programming note

