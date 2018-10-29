Seasonable to wrap up October; turning cooler to begin November

Widespread clouds have broken apart sufficiently to provide us with periods of sun for Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the 40s in northern Minnesota and 50s in the south.

The Twin Cities should warm to about 53 with a light and variable wind becoming southeasterly at 5-15 mph. The climatological normals for the Twin Cities for today are 35 and 52.

Showers Monday night?

A few showers could break out in northwestern Minnesota Monday afternoon and then expand as they work their way eastward across mainly northern Minnesota Monday night. A few sprinkles might dampen the ground as far south as the Twin Cities area later in the night.

Tuesday looks pleasant

Areas of rain might will linger into Tuesday in northeastern Minnesota, but most of us will see gradual clearing as that low pressure moves off to the east. Look for high temperatures from the mid 40s north to the mid 50s south. I am anticipating a high around 54 in the Twin Cities.

Halloween

Fair weather should hang on for the last day of October. Some increasing cloudiness could take a few degrees off the high temperatures on Wednesday. I think we will see highs from the low 40s to the low 50s.

Note on the forecast map for Wednesday the possibility of severe storms from Texas into western Louisiana and the chance of flash flooding from Arkansas up through the Ohio River Valley.

Kicking off November

November can be a troublesome month. Clear nights become quite frosty. Many afternoons can be chilly. Cloudiness can be persistent. Precipitation can take the form of either rain or snow, which makes the job of your faithful forecaster more challenging.

At this point I am predicting a cooldown beginning on Thursday and continuing through next weekend. Some rain and snow are likely on the weekend, with the best chances for rain in the south and snow or a rain/snow mix in the north. That is about as specific as I can get so far ahead.

Looking into next week

The 6-10 day temperature outlook for November 3-7, that’s next Saturday through a week from Wednesday, calls for near-normal or below-normal temperatures for the middle of the country.

The precipitation outlook for that same period points toward above-normal precipitation across the Midwest and Northern Plains.

Hurricane Oscar

Tropical Storm Oscar has intensified into Hurricane Oscar with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

Oscar is moving rather slowly to the west but is forecast to make a sharp right turn going into Tuesday and gradually accelerate toward the northeast. This track should keep it well east of Bermuda.