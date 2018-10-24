One more glorious fall day; no big cold fronts in sight yet

We’re leading charmed weather lives these days in Minnesota. Wednesday marks day 10 of the past 13 days with dry skies in most of Minnesota.

A veil of high cirrus clouds filters our sunshine at times Wednesday. The cloud film is part of a weak low-pressure system easing in from the west.

Spotty light rain

Our next inbound weather system lacks punch. The latest forecast model trends suggest rainfall will be spotty and mostly light in southern Minnesota Thursday and Friday. Northern Minnesota should pick up closer to an inch of rain.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NAM 3-km resolution model picks up on the developing rain patch moving into Minnesota Thursday.

No big cold fronts

The longer range temperature trends into next week show a gradual cool down. Right now I don’t see any big cold fronts on tap. The average high for the Twin Cities by this weekend is 52 degrees.

Willa rains on Texas

Rain will continue to spread across the region this morning, with rain rates increasing during the day today. Expect all of this rain to shift east of the region by tonight. Use caution near low water crossings and if water is covering the roadway, do not attempt to cross! pic.twitter.com/wvfMxOOZsa — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 24, 2018

Fall trending warmer

The longer-term trends continue to show fall is getting warmer in Minnesota overall.

Here’s more from Climate Central.