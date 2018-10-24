One more glorious fall day; no big cold fronts in sight yet

We’re leading charmed weather lives these days in Minnesota. Wednesday marks day 10 of the past 13 days with dry skies in most of Minnesota.
A veil of high cirrus clouds filters our sunshine at times Wednesday. The cloud film is part of a weak low-pressure system easing in from the west.
Spotty light rain
Our next inbound weather system lacks punch. The latest forecast model trends suggest rainfall will be spotty and mostly light in southern Minnesota Thursday and Friday. Northern Minnesota should pick up closer to an inch of rain.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s NAM 3-km resolution model picks up on the developing rain patch moving into Minnesota Thursday.
No big cold fronts
The longer range temperature trends into next week show a gradual cool down. Right now I don’t see any big cold fronts on tap. The average high for the Twin Cities by this weekend is 52 degrees.
Willa rains on Texas
Rain will continue to spread across the region this morning, with rain rates increasing during the day today. Expect all of this rain to shift east of the region by tonight. Use caution near low water crossings and if water is covering the roadway, do not attempt to cross! pic.twitter.com/wvfMxOOZsa
— NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 24, 2018
Fall trending warmer
The longer-term trends continue to show fall is getting warmer in Minnesota overall.
Here’s more from Climate Central.
Here, we look at how the fall warming trend breaks down to individual warm fall days in cities across the U.S., as the average fall temperature across the U.S. is going up as the planet continues to warm from increasing greenhouse gases.
In a balanced climate, the number of days above and below normal would not change much in the long term — translating to about 45 days (out of 91 days in the fall season). But in the large majority of cities analyzed, the number of warm fall days is increasing.
That upturn is especially dramatic in some places —Miami, Phoenix, San Francisco, and the Twin Cities all have more than an additional two weeks of fall temperatures above normal compared to 1970.